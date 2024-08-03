U.S.

Sea lions, dolphins, crabs washing up sick with toxic algae poisoning as California grapples with yet another environmental challenge

'This has been the most drastic domoic acid event in the ten years I've been here,' said a state parks official

By Mary Papenfuss @blatherat
More trouble for sea lions
Sea lions are getting hit on the southern and central coasts of California by domoic acid poisoning in a red tide algal bloom. Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images

California is grappling with another mounting environmental issue as sea lions, seals, dolphins and crabs are washing up sick along the state's beaches, linked to another bloom of toxic algae.

More than 70 sick sea lions alone were discovered in the last two weeks exhibiting symptoms of domoic acid poisoning from the algae, said Mattie Reddell, an environmental scientist with California State Parks.

"This has been the most drastic domoic acid event in the ten years I've been here," Reddell told KMPH-TV.

The poisoning occurred amid another "red tide" algal bloom that may be linked to an offshore heatwave just over two weeks ago. The

Affected sea creatures become ill when they eat the fish that eat the algae that produces the domoic acid.

The main symptom as the toxin affects the sea creatures' heads and hearts is lethargy and disorientation that can be so severe that the animals become incapable of seeking food or eating it.

"You'll see some signs in sea lions such as frothing at the mouth, a head wave back and ford. Some will also have seizures," Reddell explained.

The toxin usually naturally flushes out of an animal's system over time, but some are so ill they need to be treated with anti-seizure medications, supervised and fed.

Initially, cases were discovered along southern beaches, including along the Oceano Dunes and Pismo Beach area.

But over the past week, cases have been seen farther north, including at Morro Bay.

"The intensity is currently at peak," the Marine Mammal Center headquartered in Sausalito, which treats the animals, said in a statement.

The center warned that humans can become ill consuming fish and shellfish which have ingested the toxin, but no state advisory has been issued.

Officials warn the public not to approach an ill sea lion, seal or dolphin, but to contact a local wildlife, state parks or marine mammal organization to aid the animal.

California, Wildlife, Environment
