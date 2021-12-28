New York is required by law to install crosswalk signals on 9,000 intersections following a lawsuit that was filed last year.

At the time, a nonprofit organization representing people with visual impairments filed a lawsuit against the city for not giving those in need the protection they deserve while crossing the streets.

US District Judge Paul Engelmeyer rules in favor of blind people

A year later, US District Judge Paul Engelmeyer ruled that most crosswalks in New York indeed violated laws protecting people with disabilities. He is urging the city to install crosswalk signals to aid blind people and those with poor eyesight from crossing the streets.

Engelmeyer is also asking the city to install the crosswalk signals within a span of 10 years. However, city officials argued that they could only install 500 crosswalk signals yearly.

But the judge didn't heed their request and argued that the cost of crosswalk signals on 9,000 streets is around $672 million based on city estimates, according to Fox 5.

Most pedestrian crosswalks have visualized communication

Last year's ruling also stated that out of the 13,200 signalized intersections in New York, only 443 communicate crossing in visual and audio format. The rest of the signalized intersections communicate visually, which is of no help to blind people and those with visual impairments.

"The near-total absence of the city's signalized intersections of crossing information accessible to blind and low-vision pedestrians denies such persons meaningful access to these intersections," the ruling states via the New York Post.

Read Also: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Suspension of Elective Surgeries in Westchester County Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases, Declares State of Emergency

Statements released after judge's ruling

Plaintiff lawyer Torie Atkinson also released a statement following the judge's ruling and said they are thrilled for all New Yorkers who want safer streets.

American Council for the Blind of New York president Karen Blachowicz also said they are pleased with the judge's verdict.

And Laura Freyer, a spokesperson for the mayor's office, said that they are committed to making the streets of New York safe and accessible for everyone regardless of whether they have disabilities or not.

However, it still took an entire year before New York finally acted on the judge's ruling to install the crosswalk signals on 9,000 streets.

Mayor Bill de Blasio didn't act on ruling immediately

According to the NY Daily News, part of the inaction had to do with Mayor Bill de Blasio. The local official decides to freeze all infrastructure work on the nearly 13,000 intersections without APS technology.

De Blasio also refused to issue construction permits until the issue with the APS technology was resolved.

The publication pointed out that a moratorium has been created, so construction work isn't duplicated. And since there is a dig once build once policy for most private companies, it's challenging to have APS technology installed after construction has already commenced in certain locations.

In the end, the mayor's office is left with no other choice but to get the ball running and have the crosswalk signals installed within the next ten years. After all, refusal to follow the judge's ruling can cause an even bigger problem in the city.

Related Article: New York City Department of Correction in Crisis Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases; Less Than 50% of Inmates Are Vaccinated

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.