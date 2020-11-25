CPR is one of those necessary skills that everyone should have because it can help others survive. Go over all the steps and familiarize what to do; someday, life might be saved.

Learning cardiopulmonary resuscitation is one of the most useful skills that's worth millions in a life-threatening emergency. But it is not what is called an ordinary skill. Most of the time, there's 911 or some emergency service.

For the sake of argument, what if there was no EMT or not a medical professional in the neighborhood? Suppose first aid is needed right now; what if cardiopulmonary resuscitation is needed? Should someone who knows how to do it is around, it will be better. If not? That is the value of learning this life-saving skill.

Step by step to save a life

Better check if the victim is breathing or not, worst if the breath is irregular that will end in no heartbeat. At this point, do the technique like compressing the chest and blowing into the nose or mouth. This gets oxygen to save him from flickering.

If there is an AED (an automated external defibrillator) use it immediately if the heartbeat is abnormal. This will jumpstart the heartbeat.

The essential part, please read!

Always clear the airway and check for abnormal breathing patterns; if the victim is breathing normally no need for CPR. Try to get help when the victim is breathing and get a first aid kit too, wait for help.

Time to pump

Place hands on the victim, and place him on a firm hard surface on his back. Get close and kneel close, put the heel of the hand in the center of the chest.

It is important to lock all the fingers together. Keep both arms firm and straight to adjust the chest compression. To interlock hands properly, cover the first hand with the second hand's palm and wrap fingers together. But with raised fingers, the hand heel on the rib cage.

Time to compress

Press on the chest and adjust for the position like shoulder over the victim's chest. Next, press down about two inches deep. Keeping hand interlocked is important, push down and let the go back up. Do as long as needed for CPR.

Important to note:

A certain number of compressions are required to accomplish, like to give 30 compressions at a rate of 100 compressions per minute. If it is unclear, just remember the song 'Staying Alive' and follow the song's beat.

Almost done; just a bit more.

A victim cannot revive with a blocked airway; what to do is tilt it back. Next, is lift the chin to keep the airway clear. It is not pretty to let someone's mouth droop, but it cannot be avoided. Always keep the air channel to breathe.

Rescue Breaths

Pinch nostril using one hand and place another hand to support the chin before doing it.

One normal breath, and blow into the victim's mouth, check to see the chest move while doing that.

Check the chest fall back.

Per rescue breath, see how the chest falls and rises, get your mouth off the victim and observe. Do steps five and six just once.

Remember this while doing CPR.

Do the chest compression and rescue breaths. Put an interlocked hand on the chest and do 30 chest presses, with two breaths. Do the cycle until the victim revives.

