Cara Delevingne revealed she was completely honest with partner Minke about her addiction from the very beginning of their relationship, sharing new details about her recovery journey during a candid podcast interview.

The 33-year-old model and actress opened up about one of the most difficult periods of her life while appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast this week. During the conversation, Delevingne said she immediately told musician Leah Mason, better known as Minke, about her substance abuse struggles when they began dating in 2022.

The revelation comes as Delevingne continues to speak publicly about her path to sobriety following a highly publicised period that sparked concern among fans and the media.

Cara Delevingne Says She Was Honest from the Start

Reflecting on the early days of her relationship with Minke, Delevingne said she chose transparency rather than hiding her addiction.

'I was honest with her from the first get-go', Delevingne said during the interview.

The actress explained that she had begun to recognise the severity of her dependency on GHB and GBL, substances she said she was using every day at the time.

According to Delevingne, being in a relationship made it harder to ignore the reality of her situation.

'You don't know how bad it is when you're alone and single, I guess', she said.

She recalled telling Minke directly that she had a problem and intended to seek help.

Recovery Journey Took a Difficult Turn

Delevingne also revealed that she suffered a seizure during the 2022 Burning Man festival after attempting to stop using drugs.

The actress said the seizure occurred shortly before photographs of her at Los Angeles airport went viral and prompted widespread concern among fans.

At the time, images showing Delevingne appearing distressed sparked intense speculation about her wellbeing. Looking back, she explained that the photographs were taken shortly after the medical episode.

The model admitted she underestimated how difficult it would be to stop using the substances and was unaware she required proper medical detoxification.

Her comments give new information about a time that was closely followed and heavily discussed in her career.

How Minke Supported Cara Delevingne

Although Delevingne did not suggest that Minke alone was responsible for her recovery, she indicated that having someone she could be honest with was an important step forward.

The couple, who reportedly reconnected after years of friendship, began dating during a turbulent time in Delevingne's life. Since then, the actress has frequently spoken about the positive changes she has made following rehab.

Her latest comments highlight the role honesty played in both her relationship and recovery process.

New Music Career After Rehab Interview

Following her rehab interview and sobriety journey, Cara Delevingne has spoken about how her experiences have directly influenced her decision to pursue a music career. The actress and model revealed that she has been channelling her recovery into creative work as she transitions into a new artistic chapter.

Delevingne said that being in recovery helped her concentrate more on songwriting and music, calling it a way to cope with the tough times during her struggle with drugs. This has sparked people's interest in her music career, which is a big change from her usual stuff in fashion and films.

The 33-year-old confirmed that her debut album is scheduled for release later this summer via Warner Records, positioning it as her first official project in the music industry.

While full details remain limited, the project is expected to reflect themes of mental health and personal transformation, building on insights shared in her recent rehab interview.

As Delevingne continues to reflect publicly on her past, her move into music signals a new creative direction shaped by her recovery journey and life experiences.

Originally published on Fashiontimes UK