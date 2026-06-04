SAN ANTONIO — The New York Knicks erased a 14-point deficit and held off a late Spurs rally to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 on Wednesday night, taking a 1-0 lead in the 2026 NBA Finals with a gritty road victory that showcased their resilience and clutch execution.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 30 points, joining Willis Reed as the only players in franchise history to score 30 or more in a Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Despite suffering a knee injury in the first quarter and later having his ankle stepped on, Brunson delivered 13 points in the fourth quarter, including a crucial high-arcing jumper with 37 seconds remaining that helped seal the win.

"I'll be all right," Brunson told ESPN after the game.

The Knicks extended their postseason winning streak to 12 games and improved to 7-1 on the road in these playoffs. They outscored San Antonio 11-0 in the final minutes to pull away after the Spurs had briefly regained the lead at 95-94 with two minutes left.

Victor Wembanyama paced the Spurs with 26 points and 12 rebounds but struggled with his shot, making just 6 of 21 field goal attempts, including 2 of 9 from three-point range. He added six turnovers in a performance he openly critiqued afterward.

"I'm gonna figure it out," Wembanyama said. "I mean, I was bad tonight. It's not more complicated than that."

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson described Brunson as a "tremendous player" after the game, acknowledging the guard's ability to elevate his team despite physical setbacks.

The Spurs led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, capitalizing on strong interior play and transition opportunities while Wembanyama was on the floor. However, New York responded aggressively once the rookie phenom rested, attacking the rim repeatedly and exploiting the absence of his rim-protecting presence.

Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks, scoring 10 of his points in the third quarter to help flip the momentum. Josh Hart provided valuable energy off the bench with 15 rebounds and strong defensive contributions, helping New York outscore San Antonio by 22 points during his 27 minutes on the court.

The victory marked a significant statement for the Knicks, who entered the series as underdogs against a young, athletic Spurs team featuring Wembanyama and a deep supporting cast. New York's ability to overcome injuries and a double-digit deficit on the road demonstrated the mental toughness that carried them through the Eastern Conference playoffs.

San Antonio's bench struggled mightily, with Dylan Harper scoring 16 points but the rest of the reserves combining for just four points. This lack of secondary scoring proved costly as the game tightened in the fourth quarter.

The matchup revived memories of the 1999 NBA Finals between these same two franchises, when the Spurs defeated the Knicks in five games for their first championship. This 2026 series features much younger rosters and a faster pace, highlighting how the league has evolved over nearly three decades.

Brunson's performance under duress was particularly impressive. After leaving briefly following the knee collision with Harrison Barnes and later dealing with the ankle issue, he returned to dominate the decisive stretch. His leadership and scoring punch proved decisive as the Knicks committed just one turnover in the second half.

For the Spurs, the loss highlighted areas needing improvement despite their strong regular season and Western Conference playoff run. Wembanyama's efficiency issues and the team's reliance on him for rim protection were exposed when the Knicks adjusted their attack. Coach Johnson will likely emphasize better ball movement and defensive rotations in preparation for Game 2 on Friday.

The Knicks' defensive intensity in the final quarter limited San Antonio to just six points in the last five minutes. Their ability to force turnovers and convert at the rim shifted momentum decisively after the Spurs had briefly seized control late in regulation.

New York's road success this postseason has been remarkable. Winning seven of eight away games demonstrates their preparedness for hostile environments and ability to execute under pressure. The atmosphere at the Frost Bank Center was electric, but the Knicks remained composed throughout the critical moments.

Towns' versatility proved valuable, particularly his ability to stretch the floor and create opportunities for teammates. His double-double performance complemented Brunson's scoring and helped control the glass against a lengthy Spurs frontcourt.

As the series shifts to Game 2, both teams will make adjustments. The Spurs must find ways to improve Wembanyama's efficiency and generate more production from their supporting cast. The Knicks will focus on maintaining health for Brunson and sustaining their defensive intensity over longer stretches.

The 2026 NBA Finals represent a clash of contrasting styles. San Antonio relies on youth, athleticism and the generational talent of Wembanyama. New York counters with veteran savvy, defensive discipline and the clutch reliability of Brunson.

Brunson's ability to perform while physically compromised added to his growing reputation as one of the league's premier leaders. His 30-point effort in Game 1 sets a high standard as the series moves forward.

For the Spurs, the loss stings but provides valuable information for the remainder of the series. Their youth and inexperience at this stage showed at times, but their competitive spirit and ability to mount comebacks remain assets.

NBA analysts described the Game 1 outcome as a reminder that playoff series are marathons rather than sprints. While the Knicks seized the early advantage, the Spurs have the talent and home-court support to respond strongly in Game 2.

The series continues Friday night in San Antonio, with the Knicks aiming to build a 2-0 lead and the Spurs looking to even the series before it shifts to New York. Both teams will study film intensely, searching for small edges in what promises to be a hard-fought battle for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The Knicks' road victory sets an intriguing tone for the 2026 Finals. Their ability to overcome adversity and execute in crucial moments may prove decisive as the series unfolds. For now, New York holds the momentum after a hard-fought opening win on the road.

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au