U.S. Crime & Justice

Nancy Guthrie Likely Targeted by Handyman or Service Person, Veteran Investigator Claims

By
Nancy Guthrie Nancy Guthrie
Notes are written on a photo of Nancy Guthrie that is displayed in front of the KVOA television station on March 01, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. Law enforcement officials continue to search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, after she went missing from her home on the morning of February 1st.

Veteran forensic investigator Barbara Butcher says missing Arizona grandmother Nancy Guthrie likely fell victim to a local handyman or service worker who realized she was the mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie and assumed the family had money, introducing a new theory into a case that has gripped national attention for months.

Butcher, a longtime former chief of staff at New York City's Office of Chief Medical Examiner and now a forensic consultant, shared her assessment during an interview at CrimeCon in Las Vegas, stressing that her view is based on experience with similar crimes rather than inside knowledge of the investigation.

She suggested a worker who had been in the neighborhood, or possibly inside Guthrie's Tucson-area home, could have learned of her connection to the television anchor and wrongly concluded there would be cash or valuables on the property, according to Fox News.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was kidnapped from her home in the early hours of Feb. 1, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI. Doorbell camera footage released by investigators shows an armed, masked man outside her front door, apparently tampering with a security camera shortly before her disappearance.

Authorities have not named any suspects but have said they are not ruling out the possibility that more than one person was involved. A law enforcement source told CBS News that the suspect seen on camera appears to have been at Guthrie's door on an earlier date as well, suggesting he may have been familiar with the residence.

Sheriff Chris Nanos has said Guthrie's family — including Savannah Guthrie and her siblings — have been cleared as suspects in the case. Investigators have also detained at least two men for questioning, including a delivery driver and another local resident, but both were released and are no longer considered likely suspects, ABC News reported.

Forensic testing has identified DNA from an unknown male on a glove recovered near Guthrie's home that appears to match gloves worn by the suspect in the doorbell video, according to CBS News, AZ Central reported.

Officials have emphasized that while theories from outside experts can help the public understand possible motives, the active investigation is being driven by physical evidence, witness interviews, and surveillance video.

Rewards for information leading to Guthrie or her abductor now exceed $200,000, including $100,000 from the FBI and more than $100,000 pledged through local crime tip programs after an anonymous $100,000 donation.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI are urging anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, 911, or the sheriff's office tip line as the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, as per Fox News.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Investigation, Savannah Guthrie
© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's Gift to Kate Middleton Troll Leaves Critics Asking: Is She Really Offline?

trump health report
Trump Given Clean Bill of Health at 79, But Doctors Say Key Medical Details Were Omitted From Latest Report
First lady Jill Biden
Jill Biden Spills on Two Failed Interventions for Hunter's Drug Addiction Battle — Family Heartbreak Revealed
Kyiv
Russia Launches Fresh Wave of Drones and Missiles on Ukraine, More Than 20 People Reported Dead
Tom Barrack
Who Is Tom Barrack? Trump's Wealthy Ally Turned Ambassador to Türkiye Whose Name Appeared All Over the Epstein Files
Editor's Pick
trump health report
U.S.

Trump Given Clean Bill of Health at 79, But Doctors Say Key Medical Details Were Omitted From Latest Report

Meta
Business

Meta Scales Back Plan To Track Employee's Computer Activity To Train AI Models, Gives Workers Option To Opt Out for '30 Minutes'

Marco Rubio
International Relations

US Secretary of State Confirms Continuous Talks With Countries on Resettling Afghans Stranded in Qatar

First lady Jill Biden
Entertainment

Jill Biden Spills on Two Failed Interventions for Hunter's Drug Addiction Battle — Family Heartbreak Revealed