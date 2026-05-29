Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Has No Plans To Run for President, May Take a Break From Politics in 2028

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that she will not run for president in 2028, removing herself from what is expected to be a crowded Democratic primary field.

Speaking from the state's annual policy conference on Mackinac Island, Whitmer told Fox 2 Detroit that "there will be a robust group of people running for president," but confirmed, "I will not be one of them in 2028."

The 49th governor of Michigan is barred from seeking another term as governor due to term limits, with her second term ending in January 2027, according to Politico.

Whitmer indicated she plans to take time off from politics after leaving office rather than immediately jumping into another campaign or role. "I want to do good work, but I'm also looking forward to taking a little bit of a break and thinking about it, not jumping right into something," she said.

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The 54-year-old governor has sought advice from former officials on transitioning out of public office, including conversations with former Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Whitmer has served as Michigan's governor since January 1, 2019, after a career that included 14 years in the Michigan Legislature. She made history in 2010 as the first woman to lead a party caucus in the Michigan Senate, serving as Senate Democratic Leader, according to the Detroit Chamber.

During her tenure as governor, she has signed over 1,000 bipartisan bills and four balanced budgets, with the state announcing 35,000 auto jobs and making the largest education investment in state history.

Whitmer had been widely viewed as a potential Democratic presidential candidate for 2028, given her leadership of the crucial swing state of Michigan.

In recent months, she had given mixed signals about her political future, telling reporters in April that she was unsure if she would run for office again but noting she still had "a lot of gas in the tank." She also previously declined to run for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat, which will be vacated by retiring Sen. Gary Peters, as per WXYZ.