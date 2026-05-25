Memorial Day Smart Home Deals Offer Up to 40% Off Security, Automation Devices

Memorial Day continues to rank among the biggest shopping events of the year, especially for homeowners looking to upgrade their living spaces with smart technology. Retailers are offering the best discounts on devices designed to improve home security, automation, and energy efficiency, with savings reaching up to 40% on select products.

From video doorbells to smart plugs, this year's promotions feature how connected home devices are becoming more affordable and widely accessible.

Smart Security Devices See Major Discounts

One of the most notable deals is the Blink Video Doorbell, now priced at $30 after a $20 discount. The device allows users to monitor their front door, receive real-time alerts, and track visitors or deliveries remotely.

The doorbell uses long-life battery technology that can last up to two years, depending on usage. However, users should note that a Sync Module is required for full functionality, making it especially suitable for those already within the Blink ecosystem.

Another strong offer is the Eufy S220 SoloCam, discounted to $60 from its original price. The camera stands out for its subscription-free setup, offering local storage and AI-powered motion detection without recurring fees. It also includes a built-in solar panel for continuous charging, reducing maintenance needs.

Smart Plugs Offer Affordable Home Automation

For users looking to automate everyday appliances, the Tapo P110M Smart Plug Mini 4-pack is available for $30, saving buyers $20. These compact plugs allow users to control devices remotely through a mobile app and schedule usage for improved energy efficiency.

The plugs also support Matter compatibility, enabling integration with major smart home ecosystems such as Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Home. Their small design makes them ideal for tight spaces and multi-outlet setups.

Best Time to Upgrade Smart Home Systems

Memorial Day sales provide one of the best opportunities of the year to build or expand a smart home setup at a reduced cost.

If you have the means to purchase anything that can improve your home security or daily routine automation, now is the perfect time to do that.

Originally published on Tech Times