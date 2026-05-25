OnePlus Compact OLED Tablet Leak Points to Powerful iPad Mini Rival

The compact tablet segment has long forced compromises between performance and portability, with most Android manufacturers focusing either on budget devices or gaming-centric hardware. However, new leaks suggest OnePlus may be preparing a high-end compact tablet aimed at global markets.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the upcoming device could mark OnePlus' entry into the premium small-tablet category.

Leak Suggests Flagship-Level Compact Hardware

The rumored OnePlus tablet is expected to feature an 8.8-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, making it one of the most advanced compact tablets in its class.

Looks like OnePlus is planning to introduce a compact OLED display tablet in India and global markets, as the brand has been hinting at it for the past couple of days.



Recently, OnePlus launched two new tablets in the market. The OnePlus Pad 4 targets performance-focused users... pic.twitter.com/jJtsczaHYl — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) May 23, 2026

Under the hood, the device is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. If accurate, these specifications would place the tablet firmly in flagship territory despite its smaller form factor.

Battery performance is also expected to be strong, with leaks pointing to an 8,000mAh battery and 67W fast charging support.

OnePlus Targets iPad Mini Segment With OLED Advantage

The device appears to be strategically aimed at competing with Apple's compact tablet lineup, particularly the iPad mini series. While Apple's smaller tablets still rely on LCD technology, OnePlus could gain a competitive edge by introducing OLED panels in a compact form factor.

For users, this means more improvements: deeper contrast, better color accuracy, and improved energy efficiency compared to traditional LCD screens.

OLED Could Be the Key Differentiator

Digital Trends reports that other Android manufacturers, including Lenovo and Red Magic, have already explored compact performance tablets. However, these devices are often positioned as gaming-first products rather than general-purpose tablets.

A compact OLED tablet from OnePlus could bridge that gap by combining flagship performance, high-refresh rate visuals, and a portable design suitable for productivity, media consumption, and gaming.

When Will the OnePlus OLED Tablet Arrive

Reports suggest the device may share hardware similarities with the Oppo Pad Mini but could be positioned differently for international markets.

If the leak timeline holds, the tablet may launch globally in Q3 2026, with India expected to be among the first regions to receive it.

Originally published on Tech Times