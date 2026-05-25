Apple Expands Sleep Apnea Detection, Hearing Test Features to India

Apple has expanded several health-focused features to additional global markets, bringing sleep apnea notifications and hearing test capabilities to users in India.

The newly introduced features are available through compatible Apple Watch and AirPods devices.

Apple Watch Adds Sleep Apnea Notifications

Sleep apnea is a condition in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep, potentially reducing oxygen levels throughout the body. If left untreated, it may increase the risk of conditions such as Type 2 Diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular complications.

Apple Watch identifies possible signs of sleep apnea using a metric known as Breathing Disturbances. Through its built-in accelerometer, the device tracks subtle wrist movements associated with interruptions in breathing patterns while users sleep.

According to Apple, the system reviews sleep-related data over 30 days and analyzes recurring patterns. If signs consistent with moderate to severe sleep apnea are detected, users receive a notification encouraging them to consult a healthcare professional.

Apple also noted that factors such as alcohol consumption, medication use, sleeping position, and sleep quality may influence breathing disturbance readings.

The feature supports compatible devices, including the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and newer models.

AirPods Introduce Clinical-Style Hearing Tests

Apple has also expanded its hearing test functionality, enabling users to assess their hearing health at home through compatible AirPods devices.

The feature requires AirPods Pro 2 or newer models, supported by the latest firmware, and paired with compatible iPhone or iPad devices.

GSMArena reports that the assessment uses pure-tone audiometry, a commonly used clinical method for evaluating hearing ability.

The process takes approximately five minutes and provides detailed results, including hearing classifications, hearing-loss measurements, and personalized recommendations.

Apple Continues Expanding Health Ecosystem

Alongside the India rollout, the iPhone maker also introduced Hearing Aid functionality in Italy and hypertension notification support in Taiwan, further expanding its growing health and wellness ecosystem across international markets.

Originally published on Tech Times