Apple Card Promotion Offers Free AirPods Pro 3 Through Cashback Rewards Scheme

Apple has officially launched a limited-time promotion that allows new Apple Card users to effectively earn back the cost of the AirPods Pro 3 through a structured cashback program.

The offer follows earlier speculation that suggested a straightforward free product giveaway, but the final version is more conditional and tied to long-term card usage.

The promotion is available exclusively to first-time Apple Card applicants in the United States who have never previously held the card.

How the AirPods Pro 3 Cashback Deal Works

To qualify for the promotion, eligible users must apply for the Apple Card by June 15 and purchase the AirPods Pro 3 directly from Apple within the designated eligibility period.

Once approved, users will enter a cashback schedule beginning July 1, 2026, and running through April 30, 2027, according to MacRumors.

During this period, Apple will issue $25 in monthly cashback for 10 months, totaling $250—matching the approximate price of the AirPods Pro 3.

Instead of an immediate discount, the structure effectively reimburses the full cost over time, making the promotion a delayed rebate rather than an upfront price reduction.

Monthly Spending Requirements Must Be Met

The promotion includes a key condition: Apple Card holders must complete at least 10 transactions per month to receive the $25 cashback installment.

There is no minimum spending requirement per transaction, meaning even very small purchases qualify as long as users complete 10 separate transactions within the same billing cycle. However, failing to meet this requirement results in the loss of that month's cashback reward.

This structure encourages consistent use of the Apple Card rather than one-time spending.

A Long-Term Incentive Strategy

While the promotion is being described as a way to "get AirPods for free," it functions more as a long-term incentive tied to sustained engagement with Apple's payment ecosystem, GSMArena notes.

Users must actively use the Apple Card for nearly a year to receive the full benefit, making the offer more of a loyalty program than an instant discount.

Originally published on Tech Times