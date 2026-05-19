LG UltraGear 25G590B Gaming Monitor Breaks Limits With 1000Hz Refresh Rate

LG is set to raise the bar in competitive gaming with its upcoming UltraGear 25G590B monitor, a next-generation display designed specifically for esports performance.

The company claims it will be the first announced gaming monitor capable of reaching a native 1000Hz refresh rate at Full HD (1920×1080) resolution.

UltraFast 1000Hz Panel Designed for Competitive Gaming

LG knows that its current lineup of gaming monitors is still not enough to impress serious gamers. That's why the company is pushing far beyond current mainstream standards, such as 360Hz and 480Hz panels used in high-end competitive setups today.

The LG UltraGear 25G590B features a 24.5-inch IPS panel engineered for ultra-responsive gameplay. Unlike earlier experimental displays that achieved 1000Hz only at lower resolutions like 720p, this new model maintains Full HD clarity while delivering extreme refresh responsiveness.

This advancement is aimed primarily at esports professionals and competitive gamers who rely on split-second reaction times in fast-paced genres such as first-person shooters and battle royale titles.

However, industry analysts continue to question how perceptible the jump to 1000Hz will be compared to existing high-refresh-rate monitors, as visual gains tend to diminish at extreme performance levels.

Gaming-Focused Design and Features

While LG has not yet revealed pricing or final specifications, the UltraGear 25G590B is expected to launch in the second half of 2026. The monitor includes several design elements tailored for gaming setups, including a minimalist stand, an integrated headset hook, and customizable RGB lighting.

LG is aiming to combine practical usability with aesthetic customization for modern gaming environments.

AI Enhancements Improve Visual and Audio Experience

Beyond raw refresh rate performance, LG is incorporating AI-driven features to enhance the gameplay experience, according to The Verge.

The monitor includes AI Scene Optimization, which automatically adjusts display settings based on the type of game being played to improve visibility, contrast, and immersion.

It also features AI Sound technology designed to enhance spatial audio accuracy and in-game communication when paired with compatible devices.

Originally published on Tech Times