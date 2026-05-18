Tech

Memorial Day Deal: Dyson PencilWash Drops to Lowest Price If You Need Powerful Wet Cleaning System

Dyson PencilWash won’t let you down when it comes to hard floor cleaning.

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Dyson has introduced its latest home-cleaning innovation, the PencilWash, a slim cordless floor cleaner designed specifically for hard surfaces. The device arrives as part of Dyson's ongoing push into ultra-slim, high-performance cleaning tools and is now available at a limited-time discount of $249.99, following a $100 price cut at major retailers.

The tech deal comes just ahead of Memorial Day, making it one of the brand's most notable price drops for a new cleaning product.

Ultra-Slim Design Built for Tight Spaces

Memorial Day Deal: Dyson PencilWash Memorial Day Deal: Dyson PencilWash

The Dyson PencilWash follows the design philosophy of the company's PencilVac series, focusing on portability and precision cleaning. It features an ultra-thin handle measuring just 1.5 inches in diameter, allowing users to clean narrow spaces, corners, and areas under furniture with ease.

A flexible neck system enhances maneuverability, helping the device glide around obstacles commonly found in modern homes. The cleaner is optimized for hard flooring types, including tile, laminate, and sealed wood surfaces.

Wet Cleaning System Targets Stubborn Stains

Unlike traditional vacuum-based cleaners, the PencilWash uses a pressurized hydration system paired with a microfiber wet roller to remove spills, dirt, and tough stains.

The Verge noted that the system continuously replaces dirty water during cleaning, ensuring that floors are washed with fresh water on every pass. It also includes a Max mode designed for dried-on stains and heavily soiled areas.

Dyson claims the 300ml clean water tank can cover more than 1,000 square feet on low hydration settings before needing a refill, making it suitable for medium-sized home cleaning sessions.

Low-Maintenance and Fast-Drying Performance

The PencilWash is engineered for convenience, with wastewater and debris collected directly in the cleaning head rather than traveling through internal filters. This design helps reduce clogging and simplifies maintenance.

The device also prioritizes quick-drying performance, leaving floors less wet compared to conventional mopping systems.

A charging dock is included, and the cordless design offers up to 30 minutes of runtime per charge, with an optional extra battery available for extended use.

Originally published on Tech Times

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