US Colleges Warn of International Student Crisis as Visa Delays Threaten Fall 2026 Enrollment

A coalition of 32 higher education associations in the United States is calling on the Trump administration to urgently accelerate processing for student and scholar visas as universities prepare for the Fall 2026 semester.

Led by the American Council on Education (ACE), the groups sent a letter to the US State Department warning that continued visa delays could discourage international students from enrolling in American colleges and universities.

The associations stressed that the period between spring and August is the busiest season for student visa applications and argued that efficient processing is essential to avoid disruptions before classes begin, Financial Express reported.

Travel Ban Policies Continue to Shape Student Concerns

The current concerns surrounding visa delays are rooted in years of tightening immigration policies that began during President Donald Trump's first administration.

In January 2017, the administration introduced its first major travel ban through Executive Order 13769, temporarily restricting entry into the United States for nationals from several Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. The policy immediately affected international students, scholars, and researchers, many of whom were stranded abroad or unable to return to their universities after traveling overseas.

According to the Higher Ed Immigration Portal, additional restrictions and vetting procedures have expanded significantly in recent years. On May 27, 2025, the State Department reportedly ordered embassies and consular offices to pause scheduling new student visa interviews while preparing broader social media screening requirements for applicants.

Higher education leaders say these policies created long-term uncertainty for prospective international students considering the US as a study destination.

Growing Restrictions Fuel Enrollment Decline

The concerns intensified after the Trump administration introduced expanded social media vetting requirements, renewed travel restrictions affecting more than a dozen countries, and stricter visa regulations for foreign students, particularly those from China.

According to Shorelight, F-1 student visa issuances from June to August last year dropped by 36% compared to the same period in 2024. The decline has reportedly contributed to a decline in international student enrollment at US institutions.

Several education organizations, including NAFSA, also stated in a report that foreign student enrollment for the Spring 2026 semester fell by 20% compared to the previous spring term.

Industry leaders warn that the downturn is especially affecting graduate-level programs and STEM-related fields, where international students traditionally make up a significant portion of enrollment.

The groups further noted that tougher H-1B visa requirements and rising application costs are weakening the appeal of post-graduation employment opportunities in the US.

Associations Seek Clarity From State Department

Beyond requesting faster visa processing, the associations are also asking the State Department to brief universities on how new screening measures will be implemented ahead of the fall intake.

The organizations said many applicants are already facing longer wait times due to additional vetting procedures and staffing shortages following layoffs within the State Department last year.

In their message to the administration, the associations pointed out that Trump has previously acknowledged the value international students bring to the country and warned that restricting access to American universities could damage national interests.

The coalition argued that failure to address the delays quickly could have long-term consequences not only for higher education institutions but also for the broader US economy.

Originally published on University Herald