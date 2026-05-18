If you're not a fan of the disco ball app icon that suddenly appeared on your Spotify app, there's good news.

It's not here to stay.

Spotify's Disco Ball Icon Is Temporary

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the change in app icon is due to Spotify's celebration of its 20th anniversary. 9to5 Mac notes that Spotify never informed anyone that the change is only temporary, and the now the company has been responding to social media posts to make the clarification.

Based on Spotify's social media reply, the regular logo is scheduled to return sometime this week.

Alright, we know glitter is not for everyone. Our temp glow up ends soon. Your regularly scheduled Spotify icon returns next week. — Spotify (@Spotify) May 17, 2026

Spotify's 20th Anniversary

The 20th anniversary milestone is really cause for celebration, and Spotify made sure to do just that. Aside from the very temporary disco ball logo change, Spotify also launched "Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s)."

An in-app and mobile-only experience, "Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s)" gives users a chance to look back at their Spotify experience as a whole, no matter how long or short it has been.

It also informs users of interesting trivia about their Spotify history, according to Variety. This includes the first ever song a user has streamed, as well as the user's most streamed artist of all time.

Originally published on Tech Times