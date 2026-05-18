WhatsApp Tests View-Once Disappearing Messages Feature on iOS With New Timer Options

WhatsApp is testing a new View-Once disappearing messages feature on iOS, expanding a privacy tool already available in Android beta versions. The update is designed to give users more control over how long messages remain accessible after being read.

The feature was discovered in beta version 26.19.10.72 of WhatsApp for iOS, according to reports from WABetaInfo.

New View-Once System Introduces Flexible Timers

As WABETAInfo reports, the updated system allows users to send messages that automatically disappear after being viewed. It is integrated into the "After reading" option within WhatsApp's Default Message Timer settings, offering more flexible privacy controls than the current disappearing messages feature.

Users can choose from multiple countdown options, including 5 minutes, 1 hour, or 2 hours after the message is read. If the recipient does not open the message, it will still automatically delete after 24 hours.

How the Dual-Timer System Works

The feature uses a dual-timer mechanism that applies separately to sender and recipient devices.

For example, if a message is sent at 10:00 AM with a 5-minute timer, it disappears from the sender's device at 10:05 AM. If the recipient opens it at 10:10 AM, the message will vanish from their device at 10:15 AM. If the message is never opened, it will be automatically deleted after 24 hours from the original send time.

Beta Testing and Future Release Plans

At present, the feature is limited to selected iOS beta testers, with no confirmed release date for the wider public on iOS or Android, GSMArena wrote.

It is expected that the enhanced View-Once system could become one of WhatsApp's most advanced privacy tools, giving users tighter control over their conversations and digital footprint.

A few days ago, WhatsApp launched "Incognito mode" in Meta AI chats. This instantly disappears after you finish talking.

Originally published on Tech Times