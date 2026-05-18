Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy Who Voted  To Remove Trump From Office Following Jan. 6 Insurrection Loses Bid for Reelection

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, who voted to convict Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, has lost his bid for reelection after failing to advance from the Republican primary in his home state.

Cassidy, a two-term Republican seeking a third term, finished a distant third in Saturday's all-party primary, eliminating him from the June 27 runoff that will determine who holds the Senate seat.

With nearly all ballots counted, Rep. Julia Letlow, backed by President Donald Trump, led the field, followed by state Treasurer and former congressman John Fleming. Because no candidate surpassed 50 percent of the vote, Letlow and Fleming will face each other in a runoff next month, according to NPR.

Unofficial tallies showed Letlow with about 45 percent of the vote, Fleming with roughly 28 percent, and Cassidy around 25 percent, well short of what he needed to remain competitive.

Local outlets reported Cassidy's share at under one-quarter of the total, underscoring how decisively Republican voters turned away from the incumbent. According to Louisiana election officials, he becomes only the second U.S. senator from the state in nearly a century to fail in a reelection attempt.

Cassidy's defeat caps years of intraparty backlash after he joined six other Republican senators in 2021 to vote to convict Trump on impeachment charges tied to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Aljazeera reported.

Trump was ultimately acquitted when the Senate fell short of the two-thirds threshold, but he repeatedly singled out Cassidy as "disloyal" and urged Louisiana Republicans to remove him from office. Ahead of Saturday's primary, Trump traveled to Louisiana, endorsed Letlow, and used his social media platform to call for Cassidy's defeat.

In a concession speech, Cassidy acknowledged the outcome and indicated he would serve out the remainder of his term without contesting the results. He thanked supporters and framed the loss as a decision by Louisiana voters about the direction of the Republican Party.

Trump, meanwhile, quickly celebrated the result online, declaring Cassidy's political career "over" and praising GOP voters for backing his preferred candidate. The winner of the Letlow–Fleming runoff will face a Democratic challenger in the November general election, as per The Daily Beast.