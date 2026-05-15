T-Mobile Expands Smartphone Discount Policy, Allows Up to Four Devices Per Account

T-Mobile has updated its customer policy to introduce a more flexible smartphone discount structure designed to improve value for both new and existing subscribers.

The change follows internal feedback and rising customer demand for more competitive family plan options.

Discount Limit Increased From Two to Four Devices

Previously, new customers were limited to discounts on only two smartphones per account, which often restricted savings for larger families. Under the updated structure, T-Mobile now allows up to four discounted devices per account.

The revised policy significantly increases the number of discounted devices available per account, making multi-line plans more attractive for households with multiple smartphone users.

According to The Mobile Report, the adjustment provides greater flexibility for households with three or more lines. This enables more members to take advantage of promotional pricing and device upgrade offers.

The update also extends to certain long-term customers participating in "Line On Us" promotions, allowing them to qualify for discounted devices on eligible free lines as well.

Promotional Restrictions Still Apply

Despite the expanded benefits, T-Mobile has maintained specific eligibility rules for promotional offers.

According to GSMArena, customers who received free lines through buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deals will not be eligible for additional device discounts on those same lines.

While the policy broadens access for many subscribers, it still preserves restrictions on overlapping promotional combinations to manage costs and maintain program structure.

T-Mobile Competes in a Crowded Carrier Market

T-Mobile knows that this change could encourage customers from rival carriers to switch, particularly households that previously found discount limits too restrictive.

The wireless carrier is aware of several complaints about device limits, which is why this update was brought to life. Now, T-Mobile proves that it can provide more flexible and family-friendly options for multi-line subscribers.

Just recently, T-Mobile launched an AI clone dubbed "MVNO" which can handle calls, and at the same time, waste scammers' time during spam conversations.

Originally published on Tech Times