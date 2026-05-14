Samsung Smart Glasses Reportedly Scheduled for Unveiling in July

Samsung's smart glasses era is coming soon as a new report has revealed that they are set to unveil the "Galaxy Glasses" in the United Kingdom in July.

There is not much information yet on Samsung's take on the smart glasses, but it is said to be the wearable tech that will be challenging similar products from Meta and Google.

Samsung to Its New Smart Glasses in July?

According to a South Korean news outlet, Seoul Economic Daily, Samsung is planning a massive unveiling this July, which will feature multiple devices, including its new Galaxy Glasses.

This new device is reportedly Samsung's take on the smart glasses, and it is said to be joining its other developments in the second Unpacked event taking place on July 22.

The report mentions that Samsung will hold the Unpacked event in the United Kingdom's capital city, London, with the company known for usually hosting its tech presentation in different cities in the world.

It was revealed that Samsung will have the Galaxy Glasses join the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8, as well as the Galaxy Watch 9.

What to Expect From Samsung Galaxy Glasses

The Samsung Galaxy Glasses are set to deliver the display-less smart glasses development from the company, offering yet another form of daily wearable technology alongside its smartwatch and Galaxy Ring.

It is said to be different from the Galaxy XR headset that recently debuted, but it will share Samsung's Galaxy AI technology.

According to CNET, Samsung will challenge the likes of the Meta smart glasses, particularly its collaboration pieces with Ray-Ban and the Oakley HSTN, as well as the similar wearable from Google.

Originally published on Tech Times