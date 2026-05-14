Vivo Teases S60 Photos in China, But What Does the Latest Rumor Say?

Vivo has officially begun teasing its upcoming S60 smartphone lineup in China, offering fans an early glimpse of the next-generation device, months after the launch of the S50 series.

The first teaser images, shared by Han Boxiao, showcase the standard vivo S60 model and highlight a refined premium design alongside several rumored hardware upgrades.

Premium Build and AMOLED Display Expected

Based on the teaser, the vivo S60 appears to feature an aluminum frame combined with a glossy gradient rear finish containing sparkling visual elements. The smartphone also includes a vertically aligned triple-camera setup designed to give the device a more premium aesthetic.

The preview images focus on the rear panel and side profile of the smartphone, suggesting a more polished and flagship-inspired design.

Rumors suggest the vivo S60 will feature a 6.59-inch flat AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. If accurate, the display should deliver smoother visuals for gaming, video streaming, and everyday multitasking.

Rumored 200MP Camera Could Be Major Upgrade

One of the most notable rumored upgrades involves the smartphone's camera system. Reports indicate vivo may replace the previous 50MP main camera with a significantly more powerful 200MP sensor.

The device is also expected to include a 50MP telephoto lens, potentially improving zoom performance and portrait photography quality. If these specifications prove accurate, the vivo S60 could become a strong competitor in the increasingly competitive mid-premium smartphone photography market.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and Bigger Battery Rumored

Under the hood, leaks suggest the vivo S60 will continue using the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor previously seen in its predecessor.

According to GSMArena, the chipset is expected to provide strong gaming performance, efficient multitasking, and enhanced AI-powered smartphone features.

Additional rumors point to a larger battery and IP69 water and dust resistance, offering improved durability and longer battery life for daily use.

Global Launch May Arrive Under a Different Name

Although vivo has not yet revealed details regarding the rumored S60 Pro Mini variant, industry insiders claim the standard S60 may launch internationally as the vivo V80.

More official information is expected in the coming weeks as vivo continues teasing the S60 lineup ahead of its anticipated release.

Originally published on Tech Times