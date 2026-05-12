ChatGPT vs Gemini: French Toast Lover Tests Which AI Could Recreate Better Recipe

French toast is more than just a breakfast dish for many people. In fact, it often carries strong emotional connections tied to family traditions and childhood memories.

For one food enthusiast, like TechRadar writer Lance Ulanoff, it represented nostalgia filled with cinnamon, sugar, butter, and homemade comfort from his mother's kitchen.

ChatGPT and Gemini Offer Different Cooking Strategies

Determined to recreate the crispy, sweet French toast he grew up with, Ulanoff turned to artificial intelligence instead of traditional recipe websites. He asked both ChatGPT and Gemini to help replicate the flavor and texture while avoiding common cooking issues such as burnt sugar and excessive smoke.

Both AI tools quickly recognized the emotional and culinary goal behind the request and provided customized cooking guidance rather than generic instructions.

Gemini focused on a more technical cooking approach. It recommended drying bread slices in the oven before cooking to improve texture and reduce moisture. It also suggested using a combination of neutral oil and butter to minimize smoke during frying. Additionally, Gemini advised adding sugar after browning the bread to create a brûlée-style finish.

ChatGPT, on the other hand, provided a more detailed and structured cooking method. Sam Altman's chatbot is focused on step-by-step execution to achieve consistent results.

ChatGPT's Method Delivers Better Texture Control

The key difference came from ChatGPT's sugar-coating technique. Instead of adding sugar directly to the pan, the AI recommended first browning the bread, then dipping it into a cinnamon-sugar mixture before returning it to the pan.

This method helped prevent melted sugar from burning or sticking to the pan, resulting in a cleaner cooking process and a more controlled caramelized coating.

While both AI systems suggested similar cooking times and basic ingredients, ChatGPT's approach reportedly delivered better texture consistency and a more even sweet crust for French toast.

AI Becomes a New Tool For Personalized Cooking

After testing both versions, the final result closely resembled the nostalgic French toast Ulanoff remembered from childhood.

The crispy exterior, sweet glaze, and soft interior successfully recreated the comforting flavor he had been trying to achieve for years. It has been a reliving moment for him to taste his childhood-favorite food.

Originally published on Tech Times