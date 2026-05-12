WhatsApp Expands Liquid Glass Redesign on iOS With New Chat Interface Updates

WhatsApp is continuing to refine its iOS experience as Meta pushes forward with the app's Liquid Glass redesign.

The latest WhatsApp TestFlight beta has revealed additional interface changes focused on message reactions and in-chat context menus, hinting that the company is gradually extending the visual overhaul across more sections of the app.

Although the redesign has not yet reached most public users, ongoing beta updates suggest Meta is actively preparing for a wider rollout through future App Store releases.

Liquid Glass Design Expands Across More Features

According to 9to5Mac, Meta first introduced elements of the Liquid Glass redesign shortly after the release of iOS 26. Early updates primarily focused on the bottom navigation bar and selected areas within the Chats tab.

While many users still see the older interface, recent TestFlight beta builds have continued showcasing new experiments and visual refinements tied to the updated design language.

Previous beta versions already hinted at redesigned in-chat layouts and updated voice message players using translucent visual effects inspired by Apple's latest software aesthetics.

The newest beta now suggests that WhatsApp is extending the redesign to message reactions and contextual menus inside conversations.

Message Reactions and Context Menus Receive Visual Refresh

According to reports from WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is redesigning the reaction tray with a cleaner and more transparent appearance.

The company is also refreshing the context menus used inside chats to better align with the Liquid Glass aesthetic already visible in other areas of the app.

Currently, some interface sections still appear visually inconsistent because older menus rely on more opaque backgrounds and fewer transparency effects. The updated design aims to create a smoother and more unified user experience throughout the platform.

Although the features remain hidden from most public beta testers, preview builds continue revealing Meta's efforts to modernize WhatsApp's overall visual identity on iOS devices.

Wider Public Rollout Still Pending

Meta has not announced an official release date for the Liquid Glass redesign. As with many WhatsApp beta features, some interface changes may continue evolving before reaching the stable public version.

A month ago, a new WhatsApp leak signaled the arrival of the CarPlay app. This would be a huge help for drivers who use an iPhone while driving.

Originally published on Tech Times