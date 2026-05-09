Democrats’ Last Shot at the House Just Got Torched — Virginia Court Kills Voter-Approved Redistricting Map in 4-3 Ruling

It was already a long shot. Now it just got longer.

The Virginia Supreme Court struck down a voter-approved congressional redistricting plan on Friday, delivering a major blow to House Democrats and their hopes of capturing the chamber's majority in November's midterm elections.

The 4-3 ruling leaves the state's current congressional districts — which give Democrats a 6-5 advantage — in place throughout the 2026 midterm elections. Under the map that Democrats had drawn and voters had approved, the party stood to gain as many as four additional House seats, potentially flipping Virginia's congressional delegation to a 10-1 Democratic advantage.

Instead, Democrats will fight on the same terrain they have always known. And Republicans, riding a string of court victories and a Supreme Court decision that shredded a pillar of voting rights law, now hold what analysts are calling a commanding redistricting advantage heading into November.

How It Happened: A Procedural Time Bomb

Virginia voters approved the redistricting amendment by a 52% to 48% margin on April 21 in a special election. The redistricting could have helped Democrats win four Republican-held House seats.

But the win was always legally fragile. Under Virginia's Constitution, the General Assembly is required to pass a constitutional amendment twice — once before a regularly scheduled legislative election and once after — and then send the question to voters. Democrats went through those steps, but the Virginia Supreme Court found they had violated the procedure by embarking on the process while early voting was already underway, with 40 percent of ballots already cast.

Justice D. Arthur Kelsey wrote in the majority opinion: "In this case, the Commonwealth submitted a proposed constitutional amendment to Virginia voters in an unprecedented manner that violated the intervening-election requirement in Article XII, Section 1 of the Constitution of Virginia. This violation irreparably undermines the integrity of the resulting referendum vote and renders it null and void."

The court further found that the amendment was flawed because lawmakers approved the proposal after voting had already started in the 2025 House of Delegates elections, depriving more than 1.3 million Virginians of an opportunity to weigh the issue when choosing their representatives.

Three justices dissented. Chief Justice Cleo Powell, writing for the dissenters, argued that a "general election" under state law means a single day — not the entire early voting period — and that the majority's ruling overturned the votes of more than 3 million Virginians on a technicality.

Democrats Erupt: "Four Unelected Judges Silenced Three Million Voters"

Democratic leaders did not take the ruling quietly.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told CNN: "We're exploring all options, legislative, in the state Supreme Court, and as it relates to federal court based on an unprecedented decision to overturn the will of more than 3 million Virginia voters."

Rep. Suzan DelBene, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said: "Four unelected judges decided to cast aside the will of the voters. This is a setback that sends a terrible message to Americans — the powerful and elite will do everything they can to silence you. House Democrats will not let this happen. Our democracy was founded on the belief that the people have the final say."

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger said in a statement: "I am disappointed by the Supreme Court of Virginia's ruling. But my focus as Governor will be on ensuring that all voters have the information necessary to make their voices heard this November in the midterm elections because in those elections we — the voters — will have the final say."

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones was equally pointed: "Today the Supreme Court of Virginia has chosen to put politics over the rule of law by issuing a ruling that overturns the April 21 special election on redistricting."

Republicans Celebrate — Trump Posts on Truth Social

Republicans wasted no time celebrating. Trump posted on Truth Social: "Huge win for the Republican Party, and America, in Virginia."

House Speaker Mike Johnson posted on X: "The Virginia Supreme Court has affirmed what we believed from the beginning — the hastily drawn egregious gerrymander was unconstitutional. This ruling is a victory for democracy and ensures Virginians have fair representation in Congress."

Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters added: "Democrats just learned that when you try to rig elections, you lose. Today, the Virginia Supreme Court sided with the rule of law and struck down Democrats' unconstitutional maps." Gruters said the RNC had "led the charge in court against this blatant power grab" and accused Democrats of spending "more than $66 million into an effort to lock in control and silence voters."

The Bigger Picture: A One-Two Punch That Changes the Map

The Virginia ruling did not arrive in a vacuum. It landed just days after an equally seismic development at the federal level — the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to gut a key provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, opening the door for Republican-led Southern states to dismantle majority-minority districts.

The consequences came quickly. Florida Republicans redistricted in April. Tennessee this week finalized a map aimed at flipping the state's only Democratic congressional seat. Republicans in Alabama and Louisiana began moving to dismantle majority-minority districts that had been protected under the Voting Rights Act for decades.

Without Virginia's redraw, redistricting efforts over the last year could give Republicans as much as a 12-seat edge over Democrats, according to an analysis by Issue One, a bipartisan group that seeks to reduce the influence of money in politics. Republicans could gain as many as 14 seats from redrawn maps across six states, compared with just six for Democrats.

Can Democrats Still Win the House?

Despite the redistricting setbacks, analysts are not writing Democrats off entirely.

While Republicans have scored redistricting wins in recent weeks, they are still contending with Trump's negative job approval ratings and a Democratic base that is demonstrably more energized than in 2024. Michigan Democrats recently won a state Senate special election by roughly 19 points in a district that then-Vice President Kamala Harris carried by just 1 point two years earlier.

Cook Political Report's David Wasserman noted that Democrats might still be favored to retake the House majority in 2026, even with Republicans poised to come out ahead on net from redistricting. But the margin for error is now razor-thin.

Virginia House Speaker Don Scott said in a statement: "We respect the decision of the Supreme Court of Virginia. This was always about more than one election — it was about whether the voices of the people matter. And no decision can erase what Virginians made clear at the ballot box."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries closed with a vow: "No matter what it takes, House Democrats will win in November so we can help rescue this nation from the extremism being unleashed by Donald Trump and Republicans."

For now, the map of America's political future looks increasingly like one drawn by Republicans — one courthouse ruling at a time.

Originally published on IBTimes