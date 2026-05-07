World

Trump-Xi Summit Scheduled for Beijing Amid Trade, AI, and Iran Tensions

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U.S.-China Flags and Dollars Ahead of High-Stakes Summit
As President Trump and President Xi Jinping prepare to meet in Beijing, the economic stakes between the world's two largest economies remain high. Renewed tariff measures, AI competition, and disputes over Iranian oil trade have intensified financial uncertainty on both sides, with global markets closely watching the outcome of next week's summit. Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet in Beijing next week for a high-stakes summit as both governments manage a broad range of disputes spanning trade policy, artificial intelligence, Taiwan, and the Iran conflict.

Trade Tensions Resurface The Trump administration's reinstatement of tariffs on Chinese goods has renewed trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. Beijing has responded by expanding anti-sanctions measures and strengthening trade relationships with non-U.S. markets, reflecting a broader shift in China's economic strategy.

AI Enters the Diplomatic Agenda Reuters reports that both governments are considering formal artificial intelligence discussions as part of the summit agenda — an indication that competition in AI development has emerged as a significant diplomatic priority alongside traditional economic and security concerns.

Taiwan and Iran Remain Key Flashpoints Chinese officials this week reaffirmed that Taiwan remains a "core interest," urging Washington to maintain its commitment to the One China policy. Separately, U.S. sanctions on Chinese entities linked to Iranian oil trade have added complexity to bilateral relations, with Strait of Hormuz stability and global energy supply expected to factor into summit discussions.

Market Uncertainty Persists Businesses in both countries continue to face supply chain uncertainty, evolving industrial policy, and an unclear long-term trade outlook. Analysts note that the absence of clear signals from either government has contributed to ongoing market instability.

Summit Outlook Expectations for a major agreement remain limited. Nevertheless, analysts and observers view the meeting as a significant opportunity to maintain open channels of communication between Washington and Beijing during a period of heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

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