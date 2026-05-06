News

New Hantavirus Cases Confirmed Onboard Cruise Ship Now Stuck Now Anchored Near Cape Verde

Both passengers and crew have been told to stay on the boat.

By
mice

Two new cases of hantavirus have been confirmed onboard the MV Hondius in Africa.

This development comes after three people have died due to the hantavirus outbreak.

Two New Cases of Hantavirus Confirmed

According to a report by the BBC, a Dutch husband and wife, as well as a German passenger, have died. The report notes that the Dutch woman tested positive for the virus.

A British national who also tested positive is now under intensive care in South Africa.

Two crew members with unconfirmed cases are scheduled to be evacuated from the ship, which is anchored near Cape Verde. A close contact of the German national who had died will also be evacuated.

Other passengers and crew members remain onboard and are following strict isolation measures. The vessel was due to dock in Cape Verde, but local authorities barred disembarkation over safety issues.

Philippine publication Inquirer confirmed in its report that 38 of the 61 crew members are Filipinos.

What is the Hantavirus?

The World Health Organization (WHO) has defined the hantaviruses as "a group of viruses carried by rodents that can cause severe disease in humans."

"People usually get infected through contact with infected rodents or their urine, droppings or saliva," WHO explained.

Mayo Clinic likewise reiterates that "Infection is usually caused by inhaling hantaviruses that have become airborne from rodent urine, droppings or saliva."

Typical symptoms include fever, headache, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and muscle aches.

There is no available vaccine or antiviral treatment for the virus.

Originally published on Travelers Today

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Africa

This article is copyrighted by Travelers Today, the travel news leader

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