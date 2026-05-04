Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalised and remains in critical condition, his spokesperson confirmed on Sunday evening, 3 May.

The news has sparked an immediate wave of reactions across the political spectrum, most notably from US President Donald Trump, who lauded his long-time ally as a 'True Warrior' and the 'Best Mayor in the History of New York City'.

The sudden health crisis follows months of intense public activity for the 81-year-old Republican, whose condition is currently described as 'critical but stable'.

US President Reacted to Giuliani's Health

In a statement posted to his social media platform, Truth Social, President Trump expressed his concern for the man once dubbed 'America's Mayor'. Trump's message combined a tribute to Giuliani's legacy with a sharp critique of his political detractors.

'Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition,' Trump wrote. He further lamented the legal and political scrutiny Giuliani has faced in recent years, describing it as a 'tragedy'.

'He was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!' Trump wrote.

Giuliani's spokesperson, Ted Goodman, echoed the sentiment of resilience in a separate social media update. 'Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he is fighting with that same level of strength as we speak,' Goodman stated. He also called on the public to 'join us in prayer for America's Mayor'.

Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak.



We do ask that you… — Ted Goodman (@TedCGoodman) May 3, 2026

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani Hospitalised

While the specific cause of the hospitalisation has not been disclosed, signs of illness were apparent during Giuliani's most recent public broadcast. According to a report by The Associated Press, Giuliani appeared raspy and audibly strained during his Friday night online show, 'America's Mayor Live', which he hosted from Palm Beach, Florida.

As Giuliani opened the show, the former mayor coughed, and his voice sounded raspier than usual. Giuliani remarked to his audience that his voice was 'a little under the weather' and that he 'won't be able to speak as loudly as I usually do, but I'll get closer to the microphone.' Sources close to the former mayor suggest he was taken to a Florida hospital on Sunday after his condition worsened.

Rudy Giuliani's Legacy

Giuliani's career has been one of the most storied in American municipal politics. Before becoming mayor in 1994, he rose to prominence as a formidable federal prosecutor, famously using the RICO Act to take down New York's organised crime families.

However, it was his leadership during the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks that cemented his place in history. His constant presence at Ground Zero and his role in steadying a grieving city earned him international acclaim, an honorary knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II, and the moniker 'America's Mayor'. As a result, he was named TIME's Person of the Year in 2001.

In more recent years, he transitioned into a more divisive role as a personal lawyer and adviser to Trump in 2018, a period marked by both a federal pardon and significant legal challenges.

He was heavily involved in the President's efforts to challenge and overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which led to his disbarment in New York and Washington, DC, as well as an approximately £109 million ($148 million) defamation judgment against him, which he settled earlier this year.

Giuliani was also a Republican presidential candidate in 2008. Despite the controversies of his later years, his supporters remain focused on his earlier triumphs. As he remains under medical care, the focus in Washington and New York has momentarily shifted from politics to the health of a man who defined an era of New York history.

Originally published on IBTimes UK