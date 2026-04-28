U.S. Crime & Justice

Man Who Murdered 2 USF Students Asked ChatGPT Disturbing Questions, Including Information on Disposing Body in Trash

By
Hisham Abugharbieh Hisham Abugharbieh
Florida man charged with murdering two USF doctoral students allegedly asked ChatGPT disturbing questions about body disposal and burning water temperature, according to court records and investigators.

A Florida murder suspect accused of killing two University of South Florida doctoral students asked ChatGPT disturbing questions about body disposal before the killings, according to court filings.

Hisham Abugharbieh, 26, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a weapon in the deaths of his roommate, Zamil Limon, and Limon's friend, Nahida Bristy, both 27. Prosecutors say the killings were premeditated and that digital and physical evidence support the case.

Court records say Abugharbieh asked ChatGPT on Apr. 13 what would happen if a human were put in a black garbage bag and thrown in a dumpster, then asked how anyone would find out, according to People.

The filing says the chatbot warned the question sounded dangerous, and prosecutors say the suspect continued with other suspicious searches tied to the investigation.

Authorities say Bristy was reported missing on Apr. 17 after a friend could not reach her and had not seen her since the day before. Investigators said the two students were last seen alive on Apr. 16, and court filings described phone and location data that helped police follow the timeline.

Prosecutors also allege Abugharbieh made purchases that fit their theory of the crime. CNN reported that investigators say he bought duct tape, trash bags, lighter fluid, fire starter, and charcoal before the students disappeared, and that the duct tape was bought through Amazon, CNN reported.

Court documents cited in reporting also describe items recovered from a dumpster that tested positive for blood.

On April 19, two days after the students were reported missing, investigators say Abugharbieh asked ChatGPT whether there was a water temperature that would burn immediately. Prosecutors say that question was part of the same pattern of online activity they believe is relevant to the killings.

Abugharbieh remains charged as the investigation continues, and authorities have said Bristy has not yet been found, as per ABC News.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Murder, Students
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