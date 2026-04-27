Meta Leads FTC's List of Social Media Scam Sources That Cost Americans $2.1 Billion in 2025

Social media scams reached alarming levels in 2025, with Americans losing a staggering $2.1 billion to fraud schemes, according to a new report from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The figure represents an eightfold increase compared to losses recorded in 2020. This means that the growing threat of scams continuously affects many victims across major online platforms. No one is safe, regardless if you're using Facebook, Instagram, or other apps.

Facebook Emerges As The Top Source Of Social Media Scams

Among all social media platforms, Facebook accounted for the highest reported losses. FTC data showed that users lost approximately $794 million through scams linked to Facebook alone.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp and Instagram, both owned by Meta, contributed another $659 million in combined scam-related losses.

The FTC reported that more Americans lost money through Facebook-related scams than through traditional text message or email fraud. Nearly 30% of all scam victims said the scheme originated online.

Investment Scams Cause The Biggest Financial Damage

According to CNET, investment scams generated the largest financial losses in 2025, costing victims roughly $1.1 billion.

Many of these scams reportedly began through online ads or social media posts promoting fake investment opportunities and unrealistic profit claims.

Fraudsters often convince users to invest in fraudulent trading platforms by promising guaranteed returns and insider financial strategies.

Authorities warned that these scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated and harder for consumers to identify.

Shopping And Romance Scams Continue To Rise

Shopping scams remained the most frequently reported fraud category. More than 40% of victims said they purchased fake products advertised on social media.

Scammers commonly target users with appealing deals involving clothing, cosmetics, electronics, automotive parts, and even pets.

Romance scams also surged during 2025. Nearly 60% of romance scam victims reported first connecting with the scammer through social media platforms. In many cases, fraudsters built emotional relationships before requesting money or encouraging victims to invest in fake financial schemes.

FTC Shares Tips To Avoid Social Media Fraud

The FTC advises consumers to strengthen privacy settings, limit public access to personal information, and avoid trusting investment advice from people met online.

Officials also recommend researching businesses carefully before purchasing products promoted on social media platforms. Be vigilant before clicking anything online.

Originally published on Tech Times