Spotify Adds Fitness Features to Music App Thanks to Partnerships with Peloton, Influencers

Spotify is adding a new kind of experience for its subscribers as it is giving users a whole new range of fitness features right on the app, thanks to its latest partnerships with the likes of Peloton and influencers.

The era of fitness is now rolling out on Spotify to give users a chance to enjoy readily available activities created and curated by its partners, which essentially transforms it into a workout buddy.

Spotify Adds Fitness Features to Music App

Introducing Fitness with Spotify 💪 Now you can find workout videos right in the app. Workouts by Peloton included in Premium. pic.twitter.com/HZfvJ3TIvO — Spotify (@Spotify) April 27, 2026

Spotify has revealed in its latest thread on X that it is launching new and readily available Fitness features on its music streaming platform for users to easily access right on the app.

According to Spotify, users may now find workout videos directly on the platform, and this will help them continue with their fitness journey without having to rely on multiple apps.

Users who have an active subscription to the Spotify Premium tier may access these new workout videos from Peloton and influencers uploaded on the app, which offers both video and audio features.

According to the platform, users will also get the chance to find everything they need on their Fitness journey in one place on the app, with the Search tab featuring a dedicated "Fitness" section. Here, users may also find specially made Playlists to offer background music while working out.

Spotify Partners With Peloton, Influencers

According to a report by CNET, Spotify has partnered with multiple entities to make this latest Fitness integration to the platform possible, with the company unveiling its latest venture with Peloton and fitness influencers.

Spotify Premium users are getting exclusive access to Peloton's classes that are hosted by famous Peloton instructors. The fitness company is bringing thousands of its on-demand classes on the Spotify app, with Premium users getting ad-free access to the many popular exercise uploads and more.

Additionally, Spotify is giving both Free and Premium users access to workout content and playlists from fitness influencers like Chloe Ting, Sophiereidfit, and more.

Originally published on Tech Times