Norwegian Cruise Line Incident: Coast Guard Halts Search After Man Falls Overboard

The US Coast Guard has paused its search for a crew member who went overboard from the Norwegian Breakaway, a Norwegian Cruise Line ship traveling from Bermuda to Boston, after officials confirmed the person was seen falling on security footage.

The incident happened about 12 miles east of Wellfleet, Massachusetts, on Saturday night. According to the Coast Guard, the fall was first spotted on a ship camera, prompting an immediate emergency response.

The vessel turned back to the last known location and launched a rescue boat and life rings in an effort to find the crew member.

Search teams were quickly deployed, including a Coast Guard MH-60 helicopter and crews from Station Provincetown.

Early Sunday morning, a HC-144 aircraft continued aerial searches alongside ground teams.

However, by 12:25 p.m. local time, officials announced the operation was suspended pending new information, FoxBusiness reported.

"A crew member was observed falling from the ship on a security camera," the Coast Guard said, explaining how the search was launched so quickly.

Despite hours of coordinated efforts across sea and air, no sign of the person was found before the pause.

U.S. Coast Guard searching for overboard crew member on Norwegian Breakaway:https://t.co/fRDi9zOhkb — Cruise Fever (@CruiseFever) April 26, 2026

Search Suspended for Missing Crew Member

Norwegian Cruise Line confirmed the incident in a statement, saying the ship immediately alerted the US Coast Guard Marine Rescue Coordination Center after the fall was confirmed.

"The United States Coast Guard has taken over the search and rescue operation and released the vessel to continue the voyage," the company said.

According to Yahoo, it also added, "The safety, security, and well-being of our crew is our highest priority. Our thoughts are with the crewmember's family during this difficult time."

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the missing crew member, and the circumstances surrounding the fall remain unclear.

The ship's return to Boston was delayed as search operations continued, affecting its scheduled arrival and next sailing.

The incident is the latest in a troubling series of overboard cases involving cruise ships.

Earlier this month, another Norwegian Cruise Line crew member went missing near Mexico, where search efforts were also eventually suspended.

Originally published on vcpost.com