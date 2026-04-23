NASA Artemis II Astronaut Captures Stunning Earthshine Video on iPhone From Orion Spacecraft

NASA's Artemis II mission has delivered another unforgettable moment after an astronaut captured a stunning Earthshine video using an iPhone aboard the Orion spacecraft.

The footage, recorded during the mission's second flight day around the Moon, quickly gained attention online for its striking visuals and rare perspective from deep space.

NASA Shares Earthshine Video From Orion Spacecraft

The clip features astronaut Christina Koch inside the Orion capsule, illuminated only by sunlight reflected from Earth. The phenomenon, known as Earthshine, created a soft glow throughout the spacecraft, producing an almost cinematic scene.

Earthshine.



Artemis II astronaut Christina Koch captured this video of Earth outside the windows of the Orion spacecraft during the second flight day of the mission. Orion was roughly 33,800 miles (54,500 km) away from Earth when @Astro_Christina took this video. pic.twitter.com/1YBxVj4hi9 — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) April 22, 2026

NASA shared the footage through its official Artemis social media channels, giving space enthusiasts a closer look at daily life aboard Orion during the historic lunar mission.

At the beginning of the video, Koch's face appears brightly lit despite the surrounding darkness. The light source comes entirely from Earth's reflected sunlight, demonstrating how powerful natural illumination can appear in space.

The astronaut later turns the camera toward Orion's window, revealing a glowing view of Earth floating against the darkness of space. Viewers also noticed the faint reflection of the iPhone in the glass, adding a more personal and authentic feel to the footage.

iPhones Continue To Play A Role In Space Missions

According to 9to5Mac, the Artemis II mission also highlights how modern consumer technology continues to support space exploration efforts.

While NASA depends on advanced scientific equipment for mission-critical operations, smartphones like the Apple iPhone have become useful tools for capturing photos and videos during missions.

Their portability, ease of use, and camera quality allow astronauts to document experiences in a more relatable way for audiences back on Earth.

For astronomy fans, the footage offers more than impressive visuals. It provides a rare glimpse into humanity's return-to-the-Moon era through the eyes of astronauts traveling farther from Earth once again.

Originally published on Tech Times