Meta is now giving Threads users a chance to engage in real-time conversations and discussions regarding a specific topic with "Live Chats," a new feature that is now rolling out to the platform.

The new feature will initially see a limited run, beginning with the NBA Threads community to allow users discuss the ongoing first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Threads Debuts 'Live Chats' to Discuss Ongoing Events

Meta announced that it is rolling out a new feature called Live Chats to test its capabilities to deliver a new channel for Threads users to air out their comments or thoughts on a certain live event as they unfold.

According to Meta, the test will first make Live Chats available to the NBA Threads community, with members given the chance to host live chat sessions during different games in the NBA Playoffs.

The social media platform said that users may see a "live chat" as they scroll their feed, and they may choose to view it and take part by tapping "Join Chat."

As many as 150 users are allowed to join a single Live Chat session, which includes engaging features like chats, reactions, poll votes, and more on the mobile platform.

Meta First Rolls Out Live Chats for the NBA Playoffs

The Playoffs season has gotten many users and fans riled up on online platforms like Meta's Threads, and the company is now giving them the chance to air out their opinions and takes for others to read and respond to via this new Live Chats feature.

According to Meta, Live Chats are public, but hosts may choose to limit those who can send messages by setting the session to "invite-only."

The test will launch starting April 23 for specific Playoffs games in the league, starting with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors' second first round game that is heading to the Scotiabank Arena.

Users may check out the specific schedules of Live Chat sessions on the NBA Threads community, hosted by designated Threads users.

Live Chats is one of the community engagement features of Threads, with the company previously launching a way for creators to promote and discuss their shows directly on the platform via the Threads for Podcasts feature.

Originally published on Tech Times