Samsung 'Project Luna' Is a New Tabletop Robot That Acts as a Smart Home Hub Powered by AI

Samsung has teased a new tabletop robot under the codename "Project Luna," revealing a new machine to help users with their many smart home needs and help deliver a connected experience.

The latest AI-powered smart home hub cannot move from one place to another, but it is considered a home robot as it brings assistive features and all-in-one controls for smart home devices.

Samsung's Project Luna' Debuts New AI Tabletop Robot

The Fast Company shared a report about a new tabletop robot from Samsung that was spotted at the Milan Design Week, and it features a new concept from the South Korean tech giant to power the smart home.

The tabletop robot offers a circular display that serves as its swiveling head, which sits atop a base that can stand firm on a countertop, TV console, coffee table, dining table, and more.

Project Luna was introduced as part of Samsung's "Design Is an Act of Love" exhibition, which gave the attendees a glimpse of what the South Korean tech giant has in store for its smart home offerings.

Smart Home Hub to Also Serve as Home Companion

Based on the report, this Project Luna concept looks to deliver a smart home hub that puts AI at the center of it all and designates it as the point of control for all functions.

As mentioned by Samsung, Project Luna is meant to be more approachable compared to traditional robots, one that could be part of a person's daily routine in their smart home setups.

According to DigitalTrends, this is already the second concept from Samsung involving a home-based robot for consumers. Previously, Samsung introduced the rolling robot known as "Ballie," which was designated as the smart home assistant robot that can follow users around the home and control smart devices.

Samsung has shelved Ballie's development until they eventually had to cancel it altogether. For now, it remains unconfirmed if Project Luna will be a sure product for Samsung.

That said, it looks similar to its rival, Apple, which was rumored to be developing a smart home hub that would transform its HomePod into the HomePad , which adds an iPad-like display on top of the speaker.

Originally published on Tech Times