Google Brings New AI Travel Features to Help With Your Trips This Summer

Google is rolling out new features that are sure to help you with your ongoing and upcoming trips.

From helping find the cheapest flights there is and booking restaurants or other places to helping them purchase items that they forgot to pack, Google is putting its platform front and center of traveling in 2026.

Google Brings New AI Travel Features

Google shared in its latest blog post that it is upgrading its apps and experiences to deliver more travel assistance features to users, with AI taking center stage in this rollout.

First, Google is adding several features to enjoy under its AI Mode, the dedicated AI-only experience on the platform's search engine, as all outputs will appear as a singular AI-generated write-up instead of separate search results.

Users may now ask AI Mode, under the Canvas tool, to create a custom trip plan for them, and users may specify their preferences, schedule, things or places to consider, and more.

Under AI Mode, users may also ask Google to book their restaurants for them by telling the platform that they need a table for a specific number of people and the type of cuisine they prefer. According to Google, it will help users find openings and reservations in real-time.

Enjoy Your Trips with Google

Apart from being able to book restaurants and building a custom trip plan for your upcoming vacation, Google also said that it will help you find the items you need but forgot to pack.

This feature is also added right into Google Search's AI Mode, and when using this feature, users only need to describe the things or items they want AI Mode to find.

For example, if the user forgot to bring sunscreen, AI Mode can help find a store that sells sunscreens.

Not only can Google find a store for them to purchase, but its agentic feature can also go ahead and call the store to find out if there are actual stocks at the said location before suggesting it for users to visit.

Originally published on Tech Times