WrestleMania 42 Night 2: Has Brock Lesnar Retired?

It seems Brock Lesnar has retired.

Following his loss to Oba Femi during the second night of WrestleMania 42, Lesnar left his gloves and wrestling boots in the ring, a typical sign of retirement that fans last saw when AJ Styles retired in January.

Brock Lesnar Leaves Gloves, Boots in the Ring

Brock Lesnar leaves his gear in the ring. What's next for The Beast?



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Lesnar stayed seated in the ring after the match, soon shocking fans in attendance and watching at home when he began to remove his gloves. Fans soon began to voice their disapproval, continuously chanting "No!" as he went.

A visibly emotional and crying Lesnar then began to remove his boots before leaving them, along with the gloves, at the center of the ring.

Paul Heyman eventually entered the ring, and Lesnar made an "x" sign with his arms before the two shared a hug.

Lesnar waved to the crowd and bowed in gratitude before leaving the ring as chants of "Thank you, Lesnar" echoed throughout the arena.

Is This It for Lesnar?

If his actions in the ring truly meant that his match against Femi is his final match, Lesnar joins the list of recently-retired WWE legends.

It can be recalled that John Cena retired in December after tapping out to Gunther. AJ Styles likewise retired in January after a match with "The Career Killer."

Fan reaction online has been swift as many grappled with the idea that Lesnar his retired, with many expressing their gratitude to one of the greatest combat athletes WWE has ever seen.

One fan on X expressed shock by saying, "4 minutes 45 seconds for what could be Brock's last match??"

"Brock hasn't retired yet," another fan said. "We will see on Raw when Gunther confronts him."

One pointed out a sad truth for a generation of WWE fans by saying, "Lesnar, Styles, & Cena all announced their retirement in the span of four months."

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com