Tech

Uber Will Handle Retail Store Purchase Returns So You Don't Have to Do It Yourself

Uber will now return items for you.

By
Uber

Uber is expanding the capabilities of its delivery feature as it can now handle returns for items users bought that they no longer want or have issues with.

This could be done for all items purchased via retail store partners of the Uber Eats platform, and it eliminates the need for users to return the items to their respective shops physically.

Uber Will Carry Out Your Returns For You

TechCrunch reported that Uber has launched a new program on its app that will allow users to return the items to the retailers that sold them.

This new feature can be accessed via Uber Eats, with a driver tasked to pick this up right from a customer's doorstep.

Uber revealed that there are only a select few partner retailers that now support the feature, and this includes the following:

  • Ace Hardware
  • AtHome
  • Best Buy
  • Dick's Sporting Goods
  • DSW
  • Finish Line
  • Five Below
  • GNC
  • Hibbett Sports
  • JD Sports
  • London Drugs
  • Lowes
  • Michaels - US
  • Michaels - Canada
  • Office Depot
  • PacSun
  • PetFood Express
  • Pet Supplies Plus
  • Pet Valu
  • Petco
  • Rexall
  • Sally Beauty
  • Sephora
  • Staples
  • Target
  • The Home Depot
  • The Vitamin Shoppe
  • West Coast Kids

Each retailer has its own policy on returns, so it is best to check out Uber's support document for the specific requirements for eligibility.

Return Items The Same Way They Arrived

According to Uber, users may return the items they purchased from the partner retail stores in the same way these arrived at their doorsteps.

Under Uber's Retailer Return Policy, users may choose to return the item due to the following reasons:

  • Ordered accidentally
  • Changed mind
  • Didn't like the item
  • The item didn't fit
  • Poor quality

The report said that customers may only return an item with retail prices above $20, according to Uber. Additionally, they may start the process by navigating to their order history and tapping the "Return an item" to get started.

This new feature was launched after Uber's recent updates that added women driver matching, as well as its partnerships with self-driving services.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Uber
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