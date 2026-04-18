AJ Styles, Stephanie McMahon Take Their Rightful Place in the WWE Hall of Fame

One night before WrestleMania 42 weekend is set to begin, WWE inducted the 2026 class of its Hall of Fame.

Among those inducted this year are none other than "The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles and Stephanie McMahon.

AJ Styles, Stephanie McMahon Enter the Hall of Fame

A moment a long time coming. 🥹@StephMcMahon's wild wrestling journey has led her to the #WWEHOF! pic.twitter.com/r3OuyptvVv — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2026

McMahon, the first inductee of the night, was inducted into the Hall of Fame by her mother, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, and the three daughters she shares with husband Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

During her speech, McMahon thanked the talent who she had worked in through the years, including Trish Stratus, Lita, Randy Orton, and John Cena.

She likewise talked about her father, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, and her brother Shane. Stephanie gave credit to her father, saying she wouldn't be where is today if it weren't for him.

Styles, on the other hand, is the last inductee of the night. He was inducted by Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, who are known collectively as The Good Brothers.

Styles addressed the question he said he is often asked, which is if he misses wrestling. He said he doesn't and says that nothing beats being able to come home to his family.

"The Phenomenal One" likewise thanked all the promotions he has performed for throughout his career, as well as all the talent he has worked with through the years.

WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Aside from McMahon and Styles, Ax and Smash, also known as Demolition, were likewise inducted this year into the WWE Hall of Fame. Dennis Rodman is this year's inductee into the Celebrity Wing.

As for this year's Immortal Moment, the distinction was given to the Hulk Hogan vs. André the Giant match at WrestleMania III.

Lastly, this year's legacy inductees are Bad News Brown and Sid Vicious, who were both inducted posthumously.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com