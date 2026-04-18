Magic Dominate Hornets, Clinch Playoff Spot Behind Paolo Banchero's Game-High 25 Points

The Orlando Magic delivered a statement win, overwhelming the Charlotte Hornets, 121–90, in a decisive performance that secured their place in the NBA playoffs. Paolo Banchero had a monster night to remember.

Despite the elimination pressure, Orlando responded with control, intensity, and one of its most complete outings of the season.

Paolo Banchero Powers Orlando With Star-Level Performance

All attention centered on Paolo Banchero, and he delivered exactly what the moment demanded.

After a quiet previous outing, he bounced back with authority, finishing with a game-high 25 points and setting the tone early with a strong first-half scoring surge.

Banchero's efficiency was all over the place, shooting 9-out-of-17 in 33 minutes. He also registered six assists, five rebounds, two steals, and a block.

Defensive Pressure Shuts Down Charlotte's Offense

The Orlando Magic controlled the game defensively from the opening minutes. Their pressure disrupted passing lanes, forced difficult shots, and consistently turned stops into transition opportunities.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Charlotte Hornets struggled throughout the night, shooting just 33.7% from the field while committing 20 turnovers. Orlando converted those mistakes into 26 points to widen the gap and maintain control throughout the remaining quarters.

No Collapse as Magic Maintains Full Control

Unlike earlier stretches of the season where leads slipped away, Orlando avoided any late-game lapses. The lead never dropped below 23 points, and even brief pushes from LaMelo Ball were quickly neutralized.

Ball led the Hornets with 23 points, but his poor 7-17 shooting and three turnovers proved too costly for the desperate Charlotte squad.

Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller contributed 15 and 14 points, respectively.

LaMelo Ball Was Jinxed?

The previous Hornets vs. Miami Heat game was controversial. Coach Erik Spoelstra hoped that Bam Adebayo didn't suffer such an unfortunate incident after fans claimed that Ball intentionally injured the Miami big man.

Until now, Bam claims that Ball hasn't apologized to him yet, despite the latter paying $60,000 after his dirty play and for using profane language during the postgame interview.

Bam says LaMelo Ball has not apologized to him yet:



"It didn't happen... I want It to be out there. At some point I'll see him again and we'll have that conversation" https://t.co/V7be6aZDTV pic.twitter.com/HpPqEtpQ9o — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) April 16, 2026

Ball successfully avoided a suspension, but he didn't evade the bad karma that circled the Hornets in the play-in game.

Playoff Challenge Ahead for Orlando

With the win, Orlando advances to the postseason for a third straight year and now prepares for a difficult matchup against the top-seeded Detroit Pistons.

If Magic wants to get into the second round, they will first need to defeat the gun-and-wall duo of Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com