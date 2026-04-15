Trump Admin Says Up to 5,000 Cubans Are Fighting for Russia in Ukraine, Alleges Regime 'Enabled' Flow

The Trump administration has told Congress that up to 5,000 Cuban nationals may be fighting for Russia in Ukraine, alleging that Havana "knowingly tolerated, enabled, or selectively facilitated the flow" of its citizens into the conflict, according to a State Department report cited by Axios.

The unclassified report states that while there is no definitive proof the Cuban government directly deployed all fighters, there are "significant indicators" of complicity.

"The Cuban regime has failed to protect its citizens from being used as pawns in the Russia-Ukraine war," a State Department spokesperson told Axios. The report estimates that between 1,000 and 5,000 Cuban citizens may be involved at any given time, with Ukrainian intelligence suggesting several thousand are deployed on the front lines.

U.S. officials say Cuban nationals now represent one of the largest identifiable groups of foreign fighters supporting Russia's military operations. The findings come as the Trump administration increases pressure on Cuba, including tightening economic measures and seeking political change in Havana.

The issue traces back to 2023, when The Moscow Times first reported that Russia was actively recruiting Cuban citizens through online networks. That investigation identified social media groups offering contracts, monthly salaries and expedited Russian citizenship to recruits and their families.

Recruiters advertised one-year contracts with pay exceeding $2,000 per month, alongside relocation support and legal assistance, even for individuals lacking proper documentation.

Interviews conducted at the time indicated that some recruits were motivated by economic hardship and promises of financial stability. "They pay a lot, and I need the money," one prospective recruit told The Moscow Times. Others described recruitment systems that moved individuals quickly from arrival in Russia to deployment in Ukraine.

Cuban authorities responded in 2023 by announcing a criminal investigation into what they described as a human trafficking network. Officials said such activity was prohibited under Cuban law and later reported prosecuting multiple cases involving dozens of defendants. However, the State Department report casts doubt on those efforts, stating that Cuba's "opaque judicial system leaves those assertions unverifiable."

The latest U.S. assessment suggests that Cuba's role in this recruitment pipeline may extend beyond isolated trafficking networks, though it stops short of asserting direct state deployment.

Originally published on Latin Times