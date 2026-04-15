7-Eleven North America To See 645 Store Closures as Parent Company Reshapes Operations

7-Eleven will close 645 stores across North America during its 2026 fiscal year, according to new financial filings from its parent company.

The move is part of a broader effort to reshape operations as the company responds to changing customer habits and economic pressure.

Japan-based Seven & i Holdings Co. said the closures will include some locations being converted into wholesale fuel sites.

According to CBS News, this shift highlights a growing focus on fuel operations, which already account for more than 900 locations in North America as of late 2025.

While the company plans to open 205 new stores during the same period, that number is far lower than the closures, meaning the overall store count will shrink again. This marks another year of downsizing for the brand in the region.

The company did not explain exactly why each store is closing. However, it has previously pointed to underperforming locations, slower sales, and fewer customers visiting stores.

Rising prices have also played a role, making it harder for some shoppers to spend money.

In its latest report, Seven & i noted that while the economy has remained stable, spending has started to slow.

"Personal consumption also began to soften," the company said, especially among low-income households affected by ongoing inflation.

The parent company of 7-Eleven intends to shut down hundreds of its North American locations over the coming months. https://t.co/o8gPpvrShV — FOX 9 (@FOX9) April 14, 2026

7-Eleven Balances Store Closures

Global events have added more pressure. Rising fuel prices, partly linked to tensions involving Iran, have made everyday costs higher for drivers and businesses. This has further affected how people shop and travel.

Despite the closures, 7-Eleven remains one of the largest convenience store chains in the world, with more than 86,000 locations across 19 countries.

In North America alone, it operates over 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada, USA Today reported.

The company is also trying to adapt to new shopping trends. As part of its long-term plan, Seven & i is investing more in fresh food options and expanding its delivery service, known as "7NOW."

These changes aim to attract customers who want quicker and more convenient meal choices.

The strategy comes under new leadership, with Stephen Hayes Dacus taking over as CEO last year.

The company is working to balance store closures with new growth ideas while facing a projected revenue drop of 9.4% this fiscal year.

Outside North America, the picture looks different. In Japan, the company plans to open more stores than it closes, showing stronger demand in that market.

Originally published on vcpost.com