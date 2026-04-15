Mercedes-Benz Recalls Affected 2018–2020 Models Due To Drive Shaft Defect, Crash Risk Cited

Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 24,000 vehicles in the United States after a safety issue was found in the drive shaft, federal regulators said. The problem could increase the risk of a crash if not fixed.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall affects 24,092 vehicles made between 2018 and 2020.

The agency warned that a part called the drive shaft universal joint may break without warning. If that happens, the car could suddenly lose power while being driven.

Safety documents show that all recalled vehicles may have the defect. This means the issue could be present in 100% of the affected cars, making the recall especially important for owners to take seriously, NYPost reported.

When a drive shaft breaks, it can stop the engine from sending power to the wheels.

This can make it harder to control the vehicle, especially at higher speeds or in traffic. The NHTSA said this kind of failure raises the chance of a crash.

Mercedes-Benz recalls over 24K vehicles due to defect that could cause sudden failure https://t.co/dGDl7KkiQ2 pic.twitter.com/zjxS7syyJ8 — NY Post Business (@nypostbiz) April 15, 2026

Mercedes-Benz Recall Fix Underway

Mercedes-Benz has not yet publicly responded to requests for comment about the recall. Still, steps are already being taken to fix the issue.

Dealers will be informed and asked to inspect the drive shaft universal joint in affected vehicles. If needed, repairs will be made to prevent the part from failing.

According to FoxBusiness, owners of the impacted models will also be notified directly. The NHTSA said letters are expected to be sent out by June 2, 2026, giving drivers clear instructions on what to do next.

Customers who are unsure if their vehicle is included can check their model information on the NHTSA website or call Mercedes-Benz customer service for help.

This recall comes as part of a wider push to address safety problems in vehicles across the country.

Just last week, the NHTSA reported that more than 422,000 vehicles from Ford Motor Company were also recalled.

That issue involved windshield wipers that could fail, possibly blocking a driver's view.

The agency noted, "An improperly functioning or detached wiper arm may impair driver's vision, increasing the risk of a crash."

Originally published on vcpost.com