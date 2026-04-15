Trump Mobile T1 Phone Receives Updated Specs In New Report: How Much Is It?

The upcoming Trump Mobile T1 Phone appears to be nearing release, following a quiet update on the official website that revealed revised specifications and new product renders.

The latest visuals provide a clearer view of the device, which features a bold design highlighted by a U.S. flag motif and prominent Trump Mobile branding on the rear panel.

The camera module adopts a modern oval layout housing three sensors, though some observers questioned its unusually polished renders, speculating that they may have been enhanced or generated using AI tools.

Larger AMOLED Display and Mid-Range Snapdragon Power

One of the biggest upgrades is the display. According to Trump Mobile's official website, the T1 Phone is now expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a noticeable improvement over earlier rumors suggesting a smaller screen.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series chipset. While the exact model has not been specified, this lineup is known for delivering a balance between performance and power efficiency, making it suitable for daily use and moderate gaming.

Triple Camera System With 50MP Sensors

The T1 Phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup, led by a 50MP main sensor. It also includes a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

On the front, the device features a 50MP selfie camera, indicating a strong emphasis on photography and video communication.

Battery performance is supported by a 5,000mAh capacity paired with 30W fast charging, offering all-day usage with relatively quick recharging times.

$499 Price Tag Sparks Value Debate

With a reported starting price of $499, the T1 Phone enters a highly competitive mid-range segment. According to GSMArena, some analysts have questioned whether the hardware justifies the pricing, noting similarities to devices like the HTC U24 Pro in terms of overall specifications.

This comparison has also raised concerns about differentiation, especially in a crowded market where performance, camera quality, and software support play critical roles in consumer decisions.

Release Timeline Still Unconfirmed

Despite the growing number of leaks and updates, Trump Mobile has not officially announced a release date for the T1 Phone.

Last year, Trump Mobile T1 reportedly dropped "Made in the USA" claims. It was later replaced with "Premium Performance. Proudly American."

Trump Mobile still wanted to say that its priority users will be Americans.

Originally published on Tech Times