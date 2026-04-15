YouTube Adds Engagement-Based Ad Skipping, New Livestream Features to Reward Active Viewers

YouTube has introduced a new feature that reduces ad interruptions during livestreams when viewers actively participate in live chat.

The platform now detects spikes in chat activity and temporarily pauses ads for all viewers, aiming to preserve the momentum of real-time interaction.

Livestream Engagement Now Triggers Ad-Free Viewing Windows

According to YouTube Product Manager Barbara Macdonald, the system is designed to "protect that collective vibe" by identifying moments of heightened engagement and delaying ad breaks accordingly. This marks a notable shift in how the platform handles monetization during live content, placing more emphasis on audience participation.

Beyond reducing interruptions, the platform e is also rolling out temporary ad-free viewing windows for users who support creators through Super Chats, Super Stickers, and other paid features.

When a viewer contributes financially during a livestream, they may receive a short period of uninterrupted viewing as part of the experience.

YouTube's approach is designed to strengthen the connection between creators and audiences while also encouraging more active participation. It effectively ties viewer rewards to engagement, creating a more interactive livestream environment where actions within the chat influence the playback experience.

Last month, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan expressed pride in announcing that the top creators don't fully exit YouTube. Instead, they just expand their reach across other platforms.

Expansion of Gifting Features Across More Regions

YouTube is also expanding its digital gifting system to additional countries, including Canada, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, and Australia. This expansion broadens access to monetization tools that allow viewers to directly support creators during livestreams.

Gizmodo also reports that the platform is further extending gifting functionality to horizontal livestreams, a capability previously limited to vertical formats. This change helps unify monetization tools across different streaming styles and increases flexibility for creators.

New Tools for Multi-Format Streaming and Chat Integration

In addition to monetization updates, YouTube is developing features that allow creators to stream in both vertical and horizontal formats simultaneously. These streams will share a unified chat system, helping maintain engagement without fragmenting audiences across multiple broadcasts.

The company is also testing layout customization options, including vertical cropping tools and improved multi-format controls. These updates aim to give creators more control over how their livestreams appear across different devices and viewing environments.

For US subscribers, especially the new ones, brace for the upcoming price hike in YouTube Premium in June.

Originally published on Tech Times