Top Iranian Official Says U.S. Negotiations Won't Begin Unless Two Conditions Are Previously Met

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said negotiations with the U.S. won't begin unless two conditions are met.

In a social media publication, Ghalibaf said the conditions in questions are "a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran's blocked assets." "These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin." It is unclear whether the unfreezing of Iranian assets was discussed before.

Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations.



These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 10, 2026

As for a ceasefire in Lebanon, Israeli Journalist Emanuel Fabian said no strikes have been carried out in southern Beirut 24 hours since issuing an evacuation notice.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday the country opened direct negotiations with Lebanon. A Lebanese official told AFP that the country wants a ceasefire before engaging in talks, while an Israeli one claimed they will be conducted while hostilities continue. However, CNN also reported that Trump and Netanyahu had a "tense" phone call on Thursday, making it unclear whether Israel will continue strikes. The first talks are set to take place next week.

In the meantime, Vice President JD Vance, who is set to lead the U.S. delegation in negotiations, has warned Iran against trying to "play us" before heading to Pakistan.

Speaking to press before boarding, Vance said: "As the president of the United States said, if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand. If they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find that the negotiating team is not that receptive."

"We're trying to have a positive negotiations. The president has given us some clear guidelines and we're going to see," Vance added.

Another report, this one by Iran International, claimed that top Iranian officials are engaged in a dispute over the composition of the delegation that will travel to Pakistan, as well as its mandate.

The outlet detailed that the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Ahmad Vahidi, is looking to reduce the authority of Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ahead of the talks.

He has also pushed for the inclusion of a top IRGC official, Mohammad-Bagher Zolghadr, in the delegation. The move is opposed by current members who say he doesn't have experience in such negotiations, the outlet added. Vahidi and the IRGC Aerospace Force commander also emphasized that negotiators must not negotiate the country's missile program.

Originally published on IBTimes