American Airlines Looks at Restarting Venezuela Flights by April 30

American Airlines is planning to restart flights to Venezuela beginning April 30.

However, this is still depending regulatory approval by both the United States and Venezuela.

American Airlines Plans Restarting Flights to Venezuela

According to a report by TravelPulse, should regulatory approval be given by both countries, American Airlines is planning to offer one daily nonstop flight between Miami and Caracas.

The airline will be using the regional Embraer E175 aircraft for the flight, per Travel Weekly.

The report notes that American Airlines first launched flights to Venezuela. However, operations were put to stop in 2019 when the US suspended all passenger flights to the country.

The US government cited the unrest in Venezuela as the reason behind the suspension.

"American's Miami hub is the preeminent U.S. gateway to Latin America, and our service to Venezuela is a key part of our history and our future," American Airlines' Chief Commercial Officer Nat Pieper said in a statement.

"Our commitment to connecting Venezuela with the U.S. spans more than 30 years, and we look forward to the new opportunities for commerce and strengthened ties with family and friends that our service will provide," Pieper added.

Venezuela Now at Level 3

It can be recalled that the flight ban applicable to Venezuela was rescinded last month by the Department of Transportation.

The travel advisory for the country was also downgraded from Level 4 (Do Not Travel) to Level 3 (Reconsider Travel).

"American was the first airline to announce plans to restart service to Venezuela, and we are encouraged by the progress we've made with both governments," American's executive vice president of its American Eagle regional brand, corporate real estate and government affairs, Nate Gatten, said in a statement.

Originally published on Travelers Today