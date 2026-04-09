Apple Shuts Down Three Stores, Including Its First Unionized Location—But Why?

Apple has confirmed plans to permanently shut down three of its retail stores this summer, including a historically significant location in Towson, Maryland.

The closures will also impact stores in Trumbull, Connecticut, and Escondido, California.

Towson Store Closure Draws National Attention

The Towson store holds particular importance as the first Apple retail location to successfully unionize and secure a labor agreement in 2024. Its inclusion in the closure list has intensified scrutiny over the motivations behind the Cupertino giant's decision.

Apple Cites Declining Retail Conditions

According to MacRumors' report, Apple's decision to close the three stores is tied to declining conditions in the shopping centers where they operate. The company pointed to reduced foot traffic and the departure of nearby businesses as key factors influencing the move.

Employees from the Trumbull and Escondido locations will be reassigned to nearby stores. Meanwhile, workers at the Towson branch will have the option to apply for other roles within the company, in accordance with their union agreement.

Union Pushback and Legal Concerns

The closure has drawn criticism from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents employees at the Towson store. The union has questioned Apple's explanation and raised concerns about potential anti-union motives.

As Engadget wrote, the organization argued that the closure may conflict with the existing labor agreement and indicated it is exploring possible legal action.

Originally published on Tech Times