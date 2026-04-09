Motorola Edge 70 Pro Leak Reveals New Wood-like Design Along With Two Pantone Color Variants

The upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Pro is making headlines after newly leaked renders revealed a striking design refresh. Earlier this year, we heard more about the Edge 70 Fusion leak. It turned out that most of the details in the report were accurate.

The new smartphone is available in three distinct finishes, according to a recent leak. One memorable variant features a wood-inspired back panel. There are also two more variants that customers can choose from soon.

New Color Variants and Premium Materials

According to the leak, the other two models are labeled Pantone Titan and Pantone Zinfandel. These variants highlight Motorola's collaboration with Pantone, emphasizing color accuracy and design sophistication.

The blue model reportedly features a nylon-like, tailored fabric finish that offers both grip and style. Meanwhile, the maroon version adopts a matte brushed texture, delivering a refined and elegant look.

Based on these material choices, Motorola appears to be targeting users who value both aesthetics and tactile experience.

Earlier leaks also hinted at additional finishes, including satin-luxe and marble-inspired designs, further expanding the device's visual appeal.

Camera Upgrades and Hardware Enhancements

Beyond design, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro introduces subtle but important hardware improvements, per YTechb. The camera module closely resembles its predecessor, the Edge 60 Pro, but with a key change: the LED flash now sits at the bottom-right corner of the camera island.

Close inspection of the renders reveals branding that confirms the inclusion of a Sony LYTIA sensor, along with optical image stabilization (OIS). The device also highlights a "Super Zoom" feature. That said, we are getting improved photography capabilities, particularly for long-range shots.

Evolution of the Edge Series

While the overall design language remains familiar, these updates indicate a thoughtful evolution rather than a complete overhaul. Motorola appears focused on refining user experience through premium materials and enhanced imaging technology.

Motorola has not yet announced an official release date for this handset, but GSMArena thinks it will officially launch this month.

Originally published on Tech Times