TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro Stuns Budget Market With 7-Day Battery, Paper-Like Display

TCL continues to expand its smartphone lineup with the launch of the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro, a budget-focused device designed for users who value comfort, battery life, and practicality over raw performance.

If you're looking for a handset that can last for a week on a single charge, here's the answer.

Affordable Smartphone With Practical Focus

At around $200, the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro targets budget-conscious buyers looking for reliable daily performance. The device is expected to be available through T-Mobile and Metro, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

Rather than competing with flagship devices, TCL focuses on delivering meaningful features that enhance everyday usability. It's about simplicity and longevity for this particular model.

NXTPAPER Display Prioritizes Eye Comfort

The standout feature of the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro is its 6.9-inch FHD+ NXTPAPER display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike traditional glossy screens, this panel uses a matte finish that reduces glare and helps minimize eye strain.

According to Android Police, the "paper-like" display is particularly useful for reading, browsing, or extended screen time, though users who prefer vibrant colors may find it less punchy than standard OLED panels.

Battery Life and Storage Flexibility

Battery performance is another major strength. The TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro packs a 5,200mAh battery, which TCL claims can last up to seven days under typical usage.

The device also includes 8GB of RAM and supports microSD expansion up to 2TB, giving users plenty of room for apps, media, and files. Its IP68 rating adds durability and offers protection against dust and water.

Camera Setup for Everyday Use

On the camera side, the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro features a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP front camera. While not designed to compete with flagship camera systems, it provides dependable performance for casual photography and video calls.

AI-enhanced features are also included, though their real-world impact may vary depending on usage.

For users prioritizing comfort, long battery life, and affordability, the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro is a practical option. It may not deliver cutting-edge performance like the iPhone 17 or the Samsung Galaxy S26, but it excels in areas that matter most for daily users.

Originally published on Tech Times