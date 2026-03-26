Apple Discontinues the Mac Pro: No More Updates Coming In the Future?

Apple has discontinued the Mac Pro computer after years of offering customers a chance to get a more powerful Mac experience.

The Mac Pro saw the transition to Apple Silicon chips several years ago, but that was its last update in its history, with the high-performance computer getting overshadowed by other models in the lineup.

Apple Discontinues the Mac Pro

Apple has confirmed to 9to5Mac that it has discontinued the Mac Pro computer line. This means that the last iteration of the Mac Pro will be its last version.

This means that Apple will no longer follow up will new releases in the future, and no new updates are likewise expected.

It has been seven years since the recent revamp of the Mac Pro was introduced by Apple, and it brought the iconic "cheese grater" design, which had multiple holes in the back housed in an aluminum case that resembles the kitchen tool.

The original Mac Pro was released in 2013 with its design being referred to as the "trash can" and resembled the HomePod before it was even a thing.

The 2019 Mac Pro was given the powerful version of Intel i-Series chipset, a GPU, large memory, and storage. In 2023, Apple gave the Mac Pro an M-series processor, which modernized it.

This Mac Pro from 2023 featured an M2 Ultra chip, but the reason why it was not that appealing to the public is because of its $6,999 price tag.

Future High-Performance Mac

Reports claim that there is already a CPU-only replacement in Apple's lineup for the Mac Pro, with the Mac Studio stepping up to the plate and assuming the role of the high-performing computer in the lineup.

Last year's Mac Studio saw the M3 Ultra chipset power the computer at a fraction of the Mac Pro's price.

Speculations are claiming that a new Mac Studio is coming soon, featuring future M-series chips from Apple to deliver the powerful processes that users need.

Originally published on Tech Times