Tech

Elon Musk's 'Terafab' Project Is Bringing the Largest Chip Manufacturing Facility to Austin

Terafab is a joint project of the three largest Elon Musk companies.

By
Elon Musk

Elon Musk has announced his latest venture, which is called the "Terafab" project, which will deliver the world's largest chip manufacturing facility. The facility is set to be established at his central headquarters in Austin, Texas.

During the reveal, Musk talked about the massive potential Terafab will bring, particularly as it will not only answer the massive chip shortage the world is seeing now but also expand processor capabilities.

Elon Musk's Terafab Brings the World's Largest Chip Hub

Terafab Terafab

After a long time without any massive updates, X owner Elon Musk hosted a livestream, which officially revealed his plans to combat the massive chip and RAM shortage with his new venture, Terafab.

The billionaire claims that the Terafab project is set to deliver the largest chip manufacturing facility ever.

According to Musk, the Terafab project is the "next step" towards harnessing the power of the sun, and it will also create a "galactic civilization," which is in line with his previous promises on SpaceX's deep space exploration.

The Terafab project is a joint project of all three companies of which he serves as CEO, including Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI.

Musk also claims that the Terafab project is set to answer the massive demand that Tesla and SpaceX need for their developments.

Musk previously launched the merger of SpaceX and xAI as he claimed that space and machine learning technology are inseparable.

Austin Is the Home of Musk's Terafab Project

Musk's Terafab project has found a home in Austin, Texas, which is similar to the billionaire's other companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI.

The recent project from Musk will cost a whopping $20 billion at the very least and has already set an egregious goal to produce one terawatt of computing power per year to match the massive growing demand for processors.

"We either build the Terafab, or we don't have the chips," said Musk.

That said, the CEO thanked its existing supply chain partners, including TSMC, Samsung, and Micron, for supplying the chips at present.

However, he also said that these companies only cover two percent of what his company needs in the future.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Elon Musk
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin's 'Alpha Dog' Moment: Russian President Caught On Camera Scolding Rumoured Successor Dyumin

Donald Trump
Donald Trump Orders ICE Overhaul: POTUS to Focus on 'Bad Guys' After Melania Talk
Trump and Rubio
Illinois Democratic Governor Proposes 'Project 2029' to Target Trump Officials With Prosecutions for Breaking Laws
Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan Erupts After Manosphere Star Hits Him with Shocking Wife Photo
United Airlines Denies Removing Woman From Flight for Misgendering Staff Member
United Airlines Announces Flight Reductions Amid Rising Jet Fuel Costs
Editor's Pick
Keir Starmer
UK

UK Slashes Foreign Aid Budget: Poor Countries Like Africa Will Lose Funds for Education and Healthcare

Oil Prices
World

Iran Attack Wipes Out 17% of Qatar LNG — CEO Says 'Never in My Wildest Dreams'

Delta Draws Flak Over Social Media Post on Palestinian Flag Pins
U.S.

Delta CEO Criticizes Lawmakers for Forcing TSA Officers to Work Without Pay

chuck norris
Entertainment

Chuck Norris Dead At 86: Martial Arts Icon Faced Unexpected Crisis Just Days After Birthday