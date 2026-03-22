Elon Musk's 'Terafab' Project Is Bringing the Largest Chip Manufacturing Facility to Austin

Elon Musk has announced his latest venture, which is called the "Terafab" project, which will deliver the world's largest chip manufacturing facility. The facility is set to be established at his central headquarters in Austin, Texas.

During the reveal, Musk talked about the massive potential Terafab will bring, particularly as it will not only answer the massive chip shortage the world is seeing now but also expand processor capabilities.

Elon Musk's Terafab Brings the World's Largest Chip Hub

After a long time without any massive updates, X owner Elon Musk hosted a livestream, which officially revealed his plans to combat the massive chip and RAM shortage with his new venture, Terafab.

The billionaire claims that the Terafab project is set to deliver the largest chip manufacturing facility ever.

According to Musk, the Terafab project is the "next step" towards harnessing the power of the sun, and it will also create a "galactic civilization," which is in line with his previous promises on SpaceX's deep space exploration.

The Terafab project is a joint project of all three companies of which he serves as CEO, including Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI.

Musk also claims that the Terafab project is set to answer the massive demand that Tesla and SpaceX need for their developments.

Musk previously launched the merger of SpaceX and xAI as he claimed that space and machine learning technology are inseparable.

Austin Is the Home of Musk's Terafab Project

Musk's Terafab project has found a home in Austin, Texas, which is similar to the billionaire's other companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI.

The recent project from Musk will cost a whopping $20 billion at the very least and has already set an egregious goal to produce one terawatt of computing power per year to match the massive growing demand for processors.

"We either build the Terafab, or we don't have the chips," said Musk.

That said, the CEO thanked its existing supply chain partners, including TSMC, Samsung, and Micron, for supplying the chips at present.

However, he also said that these companies only cover two percent of what his company needs in the future.

Originally published on Tech Times